Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Cancellations, refunds processed as North Island rāhui takes effect

4 minutes to read
A rāhui is in place for Whirinaki Te Pua a Tāne Conservation Park. Photo / Supplied

A rāhui is in place for Whirinaki Te Pua a Tāne Conservation Park. Photo / Supplied

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Amid mixed response to a Whirinaki forest rāhui, one tourism operator says people should think less about themselves.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whare invoked a rāhui late last week in an attempt to protect its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.