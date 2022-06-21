Horror collaboration: How you can win tickets to Scream Night

Mind Junction and Confinement Escape Rooms have combined for a night of horror. Photo / Supplied

For the first time in Taupō, Mind Junction Activity Park and Confinement Escape Rooms Taupō are getting together for a night of Horror.

Confinement have created a game to be played within The Mind Junction Maze on July 1, a collaboration they have dubbed Scream Night.

Mind Junction Activity Park's Jeff and Trish Mayhill had been wanting to put together a horror night for quite some time and wanted to partner with someone to do it.

A link between Confinement and Mind Junction was made through a staff member of Confinement.

Confinement owner Deiryn Wallace says she reached out to Mind Junction and thought it was a great idea, then the planning process started.

"Mind Junction Activity Park has an awesome maze that is usually a daytime attraction, but Scream Night will be a whole other story," she says.

"Scream Night is a night where you bring together you team, get yourself ready, and enter the maze at night. Not only will it be dark, but there will be horror actors and decorations that will make your trip through the Maze that extra bit tricky.

Along with trying to find your way back out of the maze, you will also be trying to solve the game. There will be four corners of the maze and you will have to find each corner with a clue on it. By the end of it, you should have all four clues, be scared out of your boots, and have hopefully found your way out."

The Taupō region hasn't seen a horror collaboration like this before.

"After everything we've been through, we have two tourism operators coming together for something special. We are all about creating an unforgettable experience and with Confinement's Halloween Escape Room special being very well received it was a no-brainer.

People love horror, love to be scared and love something different and that's what Scream Night will have. We can't wait for this to all take place, and if all goes well you may see this being a thing once a month."

There will be three sessions on July 1; 6-7pm, 7-8pm and 8-9pm. The event is R13 and tickets are $45 per person. Go to www.taupo.confinement.co.nz/escape-room-events/ to book your tickets.

GIVEAWAY

The Taupō & Tūrangi Herald has two tickets to Scream Night to giveaway.

To enter, send your name and phone number to news@taupoturangiherald.co.nz.

Entries close at 10am on Tuesday, June 28 and a winner will be drawn and contacted that afternoon.