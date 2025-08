Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Rotorua police station's custody centre. Photo / File

A homeless man who defecated in a Rotorua police cell and spread it around, making a malodorous mess that took hours to clean, has been jailed for 12 months.

Jade Tihi Smith, a transient who lives between Rotorua, Gisborne and Hamilton, appeared in the Rotorua District Court for sentencing on Tuesday before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones.

The 37-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to charges including damaging his police cell, offensive behaviour, two counts of threatening behaviour, possession of a cannabis pipe and breaching court release conditions.

Judge Hollister-Jones said Smith went to the Rotorua Library on May 3 and was spoken to regarding the noise he was making.

Smith told the librarian he would “do him over” and to wait until it was dark when he would “deal with him”.