Council community safety director Mihikore Owens said in her June report that the guardians’ presence served as a “visible deterrent for antisocial behaviour” and supported a safer, more welcoming environment for shoppers, businesses and the wider community.

“To maximise effectiveness, the [guardians] and council CCTV operators are working in close collaboration with the mall security team, ensuring a coordinated and proactive approach to safety.”

The trust was also included in the council’s weekly “intelligence meetings” at its Inner-City Community Safety Hub, alongside other partners.

The aim was to foster open communication and share information about issues such as crime prevention, homelessness and public safety.

Local Democracy Reporting spoke with several mall retailers about the change.

One, who did not want to be named, saw it as positive and hoped the guardians’ presence would curtail an increase in shoplifting.

He also said there was an issue of people scoping out the carpark.

“Even though mall security goes out there, we still have a few incidents where cars are taken away.”

Pagani assistant manager Sara Harland-Horsburgh believed the guardians’ presence had an impact on the number of people “loitering” outside the mall.

“A little less intimidating to actually go and stand outside.”

She said mall security was good, as was knowing there was more help around if needed. She particularly liked offers of being walked to her car.

She agreed there were issues of shoplifting and problems in the carpark.

Rotorua Lakes Council safe city guardians team leader Robert Severne and safe city guardian Helena Horn with e-bikes recently added to their patrols. Photo / Laura Smith

Bakers Delight owner-operator Gee Hewage had not noticed a difference.

Hewage said the most important thing was security within the mall, but also hoped the employees’ carpark was included in the patrols.

Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust chief executive Mark Gibb said the memorandum reflected a shared commitment to creating a CBD “where locals and manuhiri feel welcome, respected”.

Gibb said everyone who visited, worked or shopped at the mall deserved to feel safe, and the guardian patrol extension helped ensure that.

“We have received positive feedback from retailers about the increased patrols, and we welcome the additional support they provide to the mall’s security team.”

The guardian patrols expanded into some areas outside the CBD this year, including on e-bikes. CCTV coverage also expanded.

Patrols included checking in with local businesses and escalating crimes to police as needed.

Rotorua area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika said police worked “incredibly hard” with partners such as the council and Māori wardens to help ensure the city was a safe place to live and work.

“This includes our inner-city safety hub, and through our community constables focusing on increased presence in the CBD.”

Ngawhika said the guardians and other security teams were “incredibly helpful” to police as “extra eyes and ears” to spot and potentially prevent issues.

“They can also report matters to police quickly, which we would encourage everyone in our CBD to do.”

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.