Council community safety director Mihikore Owens said in her June report that the guardians’ presence served as a “visible deterrent for antisocial behaviour” and supported a safer, more welcoming environment for shoppers, businesses and the wider community.
“To maximise effectiveness, the [guardians] and council CCTV operators are working in close collaboration with the mall security team, ensuring a coordinated and proactive approach to safety.”
The trust was also included in the council’s weekly “intelligence meetings” at its Inner-City Community Safety Hub, alongside other partners.
The aim was to foster open communication and share information about issues such as crime prevention, homelessness and public safety.
“This includes our inner-city safety hub, and through our community constables focusing on increased presence in the CBD.”
Ngawhika said the guardians and other security teams were “incredibly helpful” to police as “extra eyes and ears” to spot and potentially prevent issues.
“They can also report matters to police quickly, which we would encourage everyone in our CBD to do.”
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
