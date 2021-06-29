Health warning after sewage overflow enters Rotorua stream

Health warning notices were placed in public areas downstream. Photo / Zizi Sparks

Sewage overflow has entered a Rotorua stream prompting a health warning from authorities.

Rotorua Lakes Council said today a sewer manhole overflowed in Linton Park, near Goldie St, last Friday, some of which entered the Mangakakahi Stream.

Once reported, the council's maintenance contractor attended immediately and found the overflow was due to a sewer main blockage caused by a piece of concrete.

The blockage was cleared and the overflow ceased, but some of the overflow had entered the stream.

The area around the overflow was cleaned and disinfected, and stakeholders including the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Toi Te Ora Public Health and iwi groups were notified, as stated in the regional response protocol for overflows to waterways.

Health warning notices were also placed in public areas downstream to warn of potential water contamination.

Council's DCE Infrastructure & Environment and Primary CDEM Controller, Stavros Michael said daily water sampling had been conducted to check water quality downstream.

"Usually this sampling would be ongoing for several days, and then signage would be removed when levels of bacteria were shown to be within the recommended levels for swimming.

"However, due to the heavy rain over the weekend the signs have remained in place as the BOP Regional Council has a standing advisory that swimming in streams and rivers should be avoided for 48 hours after heavy rain," Michael said.

The health warning notices were likely to be removed this afternoon or tomorrow.

There are no other specific warnings on particular waterways, but the Regional Council's standard warning following heavy rain applied to all rivers and streams.