Hangi, ice cream and prizes: Rotorua gears up for Super Saturday vaxathon

The popular free hangi at Rotorua's drive-through Te Arawa vaccination hub is back for Super Saturday. Photo / NZME

Rotorua is rolling out a day full of festivity with free hangi, ice creams and lollies for people as part of New Zealand's first-ever Vaxathon this weekend.

The city is getting behind Super Saturday on October 16, a major campaign to encourage New Zealanders to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mr Whippy Rotorua owner Alison Cunningham said she was happy to do what she could to help with the vaccine rollout.

"If it's going to help people get there it's cool. Whatever incentive it's going to take to get them to do it."

Mr Whippy will be giving out free ice creams at the Lakes District Health Board vaccination hub at Central Mall.

"I don't know if anyone will want ice cream for breakfast but we'll be there from start to finish," Cunningham said.

"We'd like to take the anxiety away and make people happy. That's what we're there to do."

Te Arawa Covid Response hub kaumātua Monty Morrison. Photo / NZME

Te Arawa Covid Response hub kaumātua Monty Morrison said the people he'd spoken to about Super Saturday were "pretty excited."

"We know that there's a need and certainly we in Te Arawa are wanting to be a part of the solution. We're looking forward to a bumper day."

Morrison said the Te Arawa vaccination hub drive through vaccination centre on Clayton Rd would not only be open from noon to 6pm on Saturday but would also be open on Sunday and Monday as well.

"We're actually going to be going for three days. Super Saturday will be the entre for our programme."

There will be no bookings necessary at the Te Arawa vaccination centre. There will also be a free hangi and a free bottle of flavoured milk for anyone who gets the jab on Saturday.

Central Pharmacy owner David Honore (centre) with staff from Unichem Central Pharmacy. Photo / NZME

Central Pharmacy owner David Honore said he and his staff were ready to go.

"We've got extra staff and vaccinators raring to go. We want to vaccinate as many as possible."

Honore said staff at Central Pharmacy had been providing vaccination services for about three weeks and were getting excited to get going this weekend.

"We're here and ready for people to come."

Unichem The Mall Pharmacy owner Brett Fordyce. Photo / NZME

Unichem The Mall Pharmacy owner Brett Fordyce hoped the weekend would also be fun.

"We're all ready for it. We vaccinated in excess of 100 people on Monday. This Saturday it'd be good to do a couple of hundred."

Fordyce said his pharmacy had stocked up on vaccines and prepared good systems to do the job efficiently.

"If people have their NHI number ready it makes it a lot quicker. You can find it on an old prescription and having your NHI handy just means we can find you in the computer because those records have got to be 100 per cent correct."

‌

Ranolf Medical Centre GP Dr Joanna O'Keefe said there would be bottles of water and lollies as well as other "bits and pieces" waiting for patients on Saturday.

"We're pretty keen to be a part of it. It'll be really cool. We're excited to give people another place they can go to for their vaccine."

Sunrise Rotary Club volunteers will be waiting in the car parks at New World West End and Pak'nSave with shuttles for anyone having trouble commuting to their vaccine.

Rotary member Tak Tothill said what started as a "silly idea" was now up and running.

University of Canterbury's Professor Michael Plank, an expert in modelling complex biological and social systems. Photo / Supplied

University of Canterbury's Professor Michael Plank, an expert in modelling complex biological and social systems, said the more who turned up for vaccinations on Saturday, the better.

"We're in a race against time. There's no magic number but we've got a lot of people who still need to get their second dose.

"The Government has brought the wait time down to three weeks so a lot of people could get their second dose on Saturday. Hopefully, the event will also lead to more people receiving their first dose as well."

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick said the Super Saturday was a "great drive" hoped locals would "come out in droves".

"The more of us that can get behind [vaccinations] the better."

Where to get your shot and treats Super Saturday:

ROTORUA:

• Lakes DHB COVID-19 vaccination hub Central Mall 8am-6pm Coffees in the morning, barbeque, Mr Whippy and spot prizes available

• Te Arawa Drive through Vaccination centre in the old Foodstuffs building at 33 Clayton Road is open noon to 6pm. Hangi meals available.

• Fordlands Community Centre, Bellingham Crescent 10am-2pm. Hangi meals, fruit and bottled water available.

• Ranolf Medical Centre 10am to 2pm, by appointment or walk-ins. Spot prizes available.

• Unichem Central Pharmacy,1181 Amohia Street, 9am-4.30pm.

• Unichem The Mall Pharmacy, Amohau Street, 9am-5.30pm

TAUPO

• Taupo vaccination hub at Unit 6, 29 Totara St 8am-6pm, free food, drink and prizes available

• Mainstreet Pharmacy, Tongariro St in Taupo 5.30-7.30pm.

• Pihanga Health Centre Carpark from 9am to 4.45pm. Sausage sizzle, Mr Whippy and spot prizes available.

Source: Lakes District Health Board