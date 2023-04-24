Jordan Hudson. Photo / Tyson Ball

OPINION

Rotorua has produced another young athlete now representing Aotearoa.

Jordan Hudson made his debut for the Touch Blacks as they took on Australia and Japan in Brisbane over the weekend. He was the only Rotorua representative.

The 21-year-old former Rotorua Boys High School student was identified as a key player to watch in the pre-series commentary, and he did not disappoint.

Hudson’s light-footed skills are well documented in domestic circles and he proved a real attacking threat throughout the weekend in the international arena.

His talent is not exclusive to touch.

He is an accomplished rugby league player and plays rugby for Waikite. His Cook Islands background also has him on that nation’s radar for various codes, including sevens rugby.

But the recent Brisbane experience will further enthuse his love for this popular code.

Touch is a highly popular sport in Rotorua with more than 2000 players registered with Rotorua Touch Association last summer.

The city has forged a great relationship with Touch New Zealand over the years with multiple national tournaments hosted at the Rotorua International Stadium, Westbrook Fields and Ray Boord Park. These tournaments can host up to 3000 players and supporters over four days, which presents a significant economic impact for our city.

The game connects with our city from inclusive, social, fitness and health perspectives and our local association should take credit for what they are delivering to our community.

The code caters for the masses with three busy weeknight competitions during the summer while also providing a platform for the elite to develop, such as Hudson.

He is definitely a product of his environment.

Hudson’s mum Noelani has managed several regional and national teams previously and is a key part of the city delivery and relationship with Touch New Zealand with her role at the Rotorua Lakes Council in the Events and Sports department.

Hudson’s father Steve coaches multiple touch teams each season and is a key operational lead for the Rotorua Touch Association.

The ultimate goal now for Hudson will be to build his form to keep in the selectors thinking next summer as the countdown begins towards the Touch World Cup in England in 2024.

The touch players often have to pay a contribution towards their tournament and travel costs so if you need a haircut, head into Thirty 10 Barbers where Jordan Hudson will be applying his trade and you will also be supporting his journey to the UK.

He is a great kid and someone Rotorua can be proud to say is one of our own.

I feel fortunate to know the Hudsons personally and I suspect Jordan will not be the only Hudson we hear from within the sporting community.

There are seven beautiful and talented kids, so the odds are pretty good!

