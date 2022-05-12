The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was sent to the Umukarikari Track in the Kaimanawa Forest Park. Photo / Supplied

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was sent to the Umukarikari Track in the Kaimanawa Forest Park. Photo / Supplied

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter carried out 39 lifesaving missions during April.

These included 15 inter-hospital transfers, five medical events, three rescues, 13 rural or remote missions and three motor vehicle accidents. The crew was sent to locations such as Tongariro, Ngaruroro River, Rotorua and Tūrangi throughout the month, providing lifesaving care to patients in need.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter is there for rural communities. Out of the total missions the crew undertook, a third of them were for rural incidents. From quad bike rollovers to tractor accidents, the helicopter is tasked with a mission because it is the best and in many cases the only option.

On April 22, the rescue helicopter was sent to the Umukarikari Track in the Kaimanawa Forest Park for a male who had fallen and suffered a leg injury. On arrival, the patient was treated by the onboard critical care flight paramedic. He was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

That evening, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter completed a transfer from Taupō Hospital to Waikato Hospital for a man in his 80s suffering from a serious medical condition.

On Saturday, April 23, the rescue crew were sent to Taupō Hospital to transfer a man in his 70s who had suffered from a severe head injury. He was flown to Waikato Hospital for further specialist treatment.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was busy as ever in April. Photo / Supplied

On Saturday evening, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transfer an infant with a medical condition to Rotorua Hospital for further care.

The helicopter was then dispatched to transport a young boy to Waikato Hospital due to requiring specialist treatment.

On April 25, about 10.30am the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew transferred a man in his 70s to Rotorua Hospital due to a serious medical condition.

On April 30, the helicopter was sent to 42 Traverse Track in the Tongariro Forest for a woman in her 40s who had suffered injuries in a mountain biking accident. The patient was winched from her location and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Support your rescue helicopter during the Chopper Appeal. Head to give.rescue.org.nz to donate today and keep such lifesaving missions possible for people who need them most.