Unwanted freshwater gold clams were found in the Waikato River last year. Photo / MPI
They can be smaller than a $2 coin, but the damage gold clams do when introduced to ecosystems is a threat looming large. A year on from the closure of a popular Rotorua fishing lake to install protections against the prolific invader, Local Democracy Reporting’s Laura Smith looks at how the risk is being managed.
But a year on, Ngāti Tarāwhai Iwi Trust chairman Cyrus Hingston does not regret insisting on protections for the lake.
“We’re going to do our best to ensure the danger to our lake and whenua doesn’t get here,” he said.
Exotic gold clams, also known as Asian clams or corbicula, eat the plankton on which most native species survive. They reproduce rapidly and can clog infrastructure in the water. The impact on native species if they become well-established is unknown.
They have never been eradicated overseas but there is an effort to do just that in New Zealand.
They were first found in May last year in the Waikato River, then in the manmade Lake Taupō Aqua Park in March this year. It has been estimated they could have been in both sites for up to three years.
The prolific freshwater breeders can spread between waterways by attaching themselves to boats or equipment. They have not yet been found outside Waikato.
Special protections are in place at Te Arawa lakes, with extras for Ōkataina, to prevent clams from reaching the region, where about 20% of visitors come from Waikato.
A controlled area notice for all 14 Te Arawa lakes requires boats that have visited the Waikato River in the past 30 days to be cleaned at Te Ngae Rd wash station before entering the water, in addition to check-clean-dry requirements for cleaning boats and gear.
To visit Lake Ōkataina, any boat – whether it has been in Waikato or not – must go through that process.
‘Looking after our legacy’
Hingston said the iwi trust was exercising kaitiakitanga (guardianship) and believed its early response had helped make others take notice of the threat.
“We’re looking after our legacy.
“We’ve seen a great increase in understanding of the impacts of gold clams on the lakes and on the waterways and how it’s transmitted.”
He encouraged lake users to know the rules and be kind to biosecurity officers checking that everyone was doing their part to safeguard the environment for future generations.
Biosecurity officers from Te Arawa Lakes Trust and regional council staff will be at the lakes daily throughout the peak summer period and every weekend until April, to continue to educate and check compliance.
Regional council biosecurity officer Te Wakaunua Te Kurapa said it was more important than ever that boaties checked, cleaned, dried and certified their vessels and gear “to protect the lakes we all love”.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.