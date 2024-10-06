Boats set out on Lake Tarawera early on October 1 for the start of trout fishing season.

Rotorua’s trout fishing season has started strong, with Lake Tarawera producing its largest 2-year-old trout in more than two decades.

October 1 marked the start of the 2024-25 trout fishing season, with predictions of the season offering the best trout fishing in “many years” after high lake levels offered fish a nutrient buffet and ripe conditions for growth.

An Eastern Fish and Game statement on October 4 said rangers had been out talking to hundreds of anglers from around the country who descended upon the district to celebrate the start of the season and catch a trout.

Rangers were stationed at boat ramps and out on the lakes in boats.

Boat ramp surveys allowed rangers to weigh and measure catches, talk with anglers about their day and check everyone had a fishing licence and was fishing to the rules, Fish and Game’s Matt Osborne said.