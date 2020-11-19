Glow-in-the-dark Te Moana Glow Show coming to Energy Events Centre

Peara and Waru from the Te Moana Glow Show. Photo / Supplied

Children will be mesmerised and inspired as they embark on a glow-in-the-dark journey with puppet characters in the Te Moana Glow Show.

The magical giant-scale, glow-in-the-dark puppet show goes under the sea with a courageous Kina on her journey of discovery across the Pacific Ocean to Aotearoa.

It's a story of our kai moana and the whakatauki He waka eke noa. We are all in this together.

Creative director Sarah Burren says the story is about being kind and confident with who you are.

"We are trying to do have great messages in there for children. There is lots to take back to the classroom and there's lots of te reo in it.

"Children want to write about it and draw the characters when they go back to school."

This show features more than 50 glow-in-the-dark puppets under UV lights in a black box theatre environment, including a giant 32m manta ray.

"It's very magical for children to see an ultra violet show and the music is beautiful."

Sarah says it also really promotes te reo Māori and our beautiful culture here in New Zealand.

She says they are looking forward to fantastic audiences in Rotorua coming to support their joint venture with the Rotorua Energy Events Centre.

"We would love Rotorua to come out and support the show. Through all the odds doing this show is a bit of a miracle, it's been a real challenge."

Styrene from the Te Moana Glow Show. Photo / Supplied

The production was created by Sarah, who collaborated with composer/musical director Midge Perez.

They have worked together on 20 children's shows.

They sought the guidance and approval of kaumātua Dr Haare Williams (amorangi in arts, culture and education) to create a story that ignites the spirit and pride of tamariki.

Sarah says the show has four cast and four crew who are from all over the country.

The show is recommended for ages 2 to 10.

More than 15,000 children saw the Matariki Glow Show in 2017/18 and more than 25,000 children saw it in 2019.

The details

- What: Te Moana Glow Show

- When: Wednesday, November 25 - 10am to 10.45am and 11.30am to 12.15pm. Thursday, November 26 - 10am to 10.45am and 11.30am to 12.15pm

- Where: Rotorua Energy Events Centre

- Tickets: www.ticketmaster.co.nz/te-moana-glow-show-tickets/artist/2755984