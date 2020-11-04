Fordlands Community Centre launches new vision and youth programme

The hard work begins at the Fordlands Community Centre with new manager Ana Phillips (left) and programme co-ordinator Maraea Pomana. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fordlands is probably Rotorua's most famous suburb - but for all the wrong reasons.

Crime and poverty has plagued the area for decades but despite its issues, it's always had a strong heart.

Now there's a fresh group of leaders, new funding and a renewed approach that aims to find that heart and make the community great again.

The Fordlands Community Centre's Ko Te Tuara Totara o Fordlands is launching its new Tū Totara Fordlands' Youth Programme tomorrow between 4pm and 7pm at the Fordlands Skate Park on Bellingham Cres.

The family fun day will feature live band Stave, free barbeque, games and activities, sports, prizes, the unveiling of its new community mural, the Travelling Tuataras and checks from the Lakes District Health Board's dental van.

The launch is an introduction to the community's new youth programme that officially starts on Monday and will be held every Monday after that to provide a safe space for children and young people to play fun sports and do activities, engage with guest artists and have free food.

TŪ TOTARA Fordlands Youth Programme Launch Day The Fordlands Community Centre will be Launching their new youth programme. Tū Totara. Come down and enjoy a day of activites, live entertainment by STAVE and more! Friday 6th November 2020 - See you there! #FamilyFirstinFordlands Rotorua Lakes Council The Southern Trust Posted by Fordlands Community Centre on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

The centre's new manager, Ana Phillips, said she came on board in November and there was now a new committee who were working to get their charitable trust status and gain funding.

They have secured funding from the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, the Lotteries Commission and Bay Trust and had been able to employ Phillips part-time as well as previous part-time administration worker Hone Morris.

Ford Rd street sign. Photo / File

They have also brought on a part-time youth worker as well as Phillips' sister, Maraea Pomana, who is the part-time programme co-ordinator.

Pomana, who has returned to Rotorua from Melbourne as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, comes from a strong background of managing social workers.

Phillips and Pomana said their parents, the late Matt Wepa and former Rotorua district councillor Janet Wepa, were both hearty Fordlands stalwarts and they'd grown up with a love of the neighbourhood and desire to make it the best they could.

Phillips said they had worked hard to launch a new beginning for Fordlands with a vision that would see a safe, sustainable and connected community.

They hope to bring in medical and mental healthcare and be a stepping stone to help those in need access help, including those who have been brought into the area for transitional housing.

Fordlands - a community that's historically had a lot of heart. Photo / File

Long-term they want a purpose-built centre based at the skatepark and to address housing issues while encouraging homeownership.

The sisters, who both own their own homes on Meadowbank Cres in Fordlands, said they would love to work with locals to help them achieve homeownership.

"We have a big dream in that space," Phillips said.

"I've articulated that to people and they say it would never happen but rents are higher than some mortgages around here," she said.

Tomorrow's fun night will be postponed if there is wet weather.