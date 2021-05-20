Giant skateboard Eke Tahi rolls into Taupō in advance of Olympic roadshow

Skateboarders Bowman Hansen (left) and Matt Markland with the giant skateboard Eke Tahi. Photo / Supplied

A supersized skateboard is coming to Taupō on Sunday morning as part of a 41-day nationwide New Zealand Olympic Committee roadshow.

New sports for this year's Tokyo Olympics include skateboarding, surfing, and three-on-three basketball.

A competition to name the 12m long, 800kg skateboard was won by Karyn Fisher from Auckland. There were 1000 entries and her winning entry Eke Tahi means "ride as one".

Former Olympic gold medallist Barbara Kendall, who led a panel of Olympians to decide the winning name, said judges were blown away by the "incredibly thoughtful and creative" entries linking the super-sized skateboard with Aotearoa.

Karyn Fisher was inspired to call the skateboard Eke Tahi after seeing the challenges faced by the athletes in a year of disruptions.

"Athletes are athletes because they don't give up. I'm excited to see New Zealand come together to support our athletes and recognise their hard work."

The Details

Who: The Great Olympic Skate Roadshow featuring 12m long skateboard Eke Tahi

When: Sunday May 23, from 9am to 1pm

Where: Taupō Skate Park