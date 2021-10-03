Four police officers allegedly assaulted after Ōwhata incident, Rotorua

Four police officers were allegedly assaulted while attending an incident in Ōwhata. Photo / File

Four police officers were allegedly assaulted by a man while attending an incident in Ōwhata on Friday.

Police were called to the incident just before 6pm on October 1.

As a result, police said four officers were allegedly assaulted by a man at the address. Three of the officers needed hospital treatment.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with four counts of assaulting police, one charge of resisting police, two charges of wilful trespass and one of wilful damage.

He initially appeared in the Rotorua District Court on October 2 and was remanded in custody to reappear on October 5.