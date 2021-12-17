Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Former John Paul College head girl Julia Florence dies in farm accident

4 minutes to read
A recent photo of Julia Florence who died after a farm accident on December 14. Photo / Supplied

A recent photo of Julia Florence who died after a farm accident on December 14. Photo / Supplied

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a "young woman with massive potential" who died after a tragic farm accident on Tuesday.

Julia Florence, a former head girl at John Paul College and representative

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.