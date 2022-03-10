Mia the Trails Trust house dog at the Eagle versus Shark lookout. Photo / Supplied

The call is being put out for forest-users to 'Pour it Forward' and help keep our canine friends hydrated.

Strategically-placed pet water bowls give all who visit the Whakarewarewa forest trails an opportunity to help dogs stay hydrated while exercising with their riders.

The local group Rotorua Mountain Biking Dogs (RMBD) has paired with VetoraBOP for the initiative, adding a practical solution to avoid unintended health consequences for canine companions enjoying the forest.

In January, the group's community-supported information signs on keeping dogs safe while in the forest were posted at the start of many trails.

Now, 20-plus dog water bowls have been placed inside the forest where water is not accessible, aiming to address trail-running dogs' thirst.

Rotorua Mountain Biking Dogs is pleased to help promote healthy measures for bike riders and their canine companions.

With the Pour it Forward theme, it hopes to suggest everyone can add some water from their bottles to the appointed bowls as they bike along, knowing they are helping thirsty dogs stay hydrated.

The group has been thankful to have Rotorua Trails Trust provide support helping to place the dog water bowls.

Heather Vail of Rotorua Mountain Biking Dogs says the idea came about because they had seen dogs that were thirsty and struggling in the forest, and it has snowballed from there.

"We spoke with the kaitiaki of the forest and it was a common issue, and we thought, 'What could we do to help'?"

She says it feels great to have this under way and that all of those involved have had some good feedback.

Heather says now they will be monitoring the water bowls to see how the concept goes.

Looking forward, RMBD intends to produce a water bowl guide map for riders interested in knowing where the bowls are located.

Heather says they are also looking at the possibility of having a dog and rider activity or event in the summer to help bring these messages to the fore.

Vetora is a not-for-profit farmer-owned vet club that has for 75 years served the regional community, focusing on production and companion animal welfare needs.

VetoraBOP chief executive Andrew Reid says, "The Pour it Forward initiative aligns nicely to this and we're very pleased to provide our support."

The blue-grey dog water bowls, handmade by Vetora, are visible on the trails, are numbered and weigh a hefty 5kg to keep them in place.

The majority of staff at Vetora are also keen mountain bikers, so they have an interest in providing a way to help keep companion dogs safe in the forest.

Veterinarian Laura Gallagher says, "We are aware of cases where people exercise dogs in the forest and run into trouble, particularly so with mountain biking.

"Beyond dehydration, there is potential for foot pad blistering from running on the gravel roads. Also owners giving their dogs too much exercise whilst they are too young."