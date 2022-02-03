Eldad Collins, his cocker spaniel Buddy, and Heather Vail with grandson Cooper Vail, put signs up on a hot summer day. Photo / Supplied

Eldad Collins, his cocker spaniel Buddy, and Heather Vail with grandson Cooper Vail, put signs up on a hot summer day. Photo / Supplied

It is hoped that, thanks to a successful fundraising campaign, people will be reminded to keep their dogs safe while enjoying the Whakarewarewa Forest.

The Rotorua Mountain Biking Dogs group has placed durable signs throughout the forest.

The signs are intended to bring greater awareness to all enjoying the forest regarding heatstroke and dehydration, which can be deadly for dogs.

With temperatures soaring, these summer days especially, the group believes this message is timely to avoid such unintended consequences.

The bold signs intend to capture people's attention with a pup named Tiger - pictured tromping through a grassy, dandelion-strewn meadow.

The words alert tell-tale signs to watch for and include key reminders that should be more obvious now the signs are out and visible, including the five second rule: If it's too hot to keep your hand on the ground for five seconds, it's too hot for your dog's paws.

Keep your eyes open for the signs with Tiger's friendly face as you enjoy the Redwoods this summer.

Mountain Biking Dogs instigators Eldad Collins and Heather Vail are pleased to help promote healthy measures for bike riders and their canine companions.

They are thankful for the support from Rotorua Trails Trust, Barrowman Goodman Vets, R & B Property Development, and other kind people who donated through recent fundraising efforts.