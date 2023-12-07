Rotorua's Spa Lodge on Amohau St is one of five accommodation providers being investigated by the Government. Photo / Ben Fraser

The government is investigating whether five accommodation providers in Rotorua are complying with tenancy laws - including Spa Lodge.

Twenty tenants of the Amohau St business were forced to move out last month after Spa Lodge was issued two dangerous building notices within a week.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment tenancy compliance and investigations team national manager Brett Wilson said its Spa Lodge investigation was prompted by concerns from a third party.

He said it would assess whether the business’ building and management complied with the Residential Tenancies Act.

Team members visited the lodge alongside Rotorua Lakes Council on November 16.

The council previously said it issued the lodge the first dangerous building notice that day for dead-bolting residents in at night, and the second followed a deck fire a fire safety investigation found had burned for hours before emergency services were called.

Tenancy compliance and investigations national manager Brett Wilson said he could not comment on the ongoing investigation as this could compromise its integrity or impact potential enforcement outcomes.

No completion date was indicated.

Asked if it was investigating any other Rotorua backpackers, hostels or motels offering longer-term tenancies, Wilson said eight other premises were visited in the last year.

In addition to Spa Lodge, four prompted investigations for potential non-compliance.

The ministry would not provide details of those investigations, including the premises names and concerns raised. Local Democracy Reporting’s request for this information would be processed under the Official Information Act.

Generally speaking, concerns the team could investigate ranged from non-lodgement of bonds to serious maintenance issues.

Enforcement actions could include applications to the Tenancy Tribunal but Wilson said the team would work with landlords wherever possible to ensure accommodation was warm, dry and safe.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell on tenancy investigations

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said she appreciated government agencies working with the council to address issues around tenancies set up in backpackers and hostels.

“The health and safety of people is always the priority.

“When investigations have found issues at premises providing accommodation, our teams work with owners of these to ensure the facilities are improved to meet appropriate compliance and safety standards.”

Tapsell told Local Democracy Reporting about a month ago the council believed 14 accommodation providers were providing longer-term tenancies.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell speaks about the investigations. Photo / Andrew Warner

“There are now around 11 premises that council’s regulatory team is working with that could have inappropriate tenancies.”

She said it was good to see a reduction as some returned to tourism.

“Council staff are strongly encouraging owners to choose between operating as a backpackers, or as a boarding house, and to deliver whichever service they choose to a very high standard.”

“We cannot allow premises to be unsafe and I’m unapologetic about putting pressure on owners to bring their facilities up to appropriate standards.”

Rotorua Lakes Council community district development group manager Jean-Paul Gaston said the council could not release details of the investigations yet.

He said the council’s role was restricted to investigating and resolving District Plan and Building Code compliance matters.

“[The] council itself has no jurisdiction under the Residential Tenancies Act, this is handled solely by the [ministry team].”

Asked if the council was looking into fire safety at other accommodation providers offering longer-term tenancies, he said all providers must ensure they meet relevant fire safety requirements.

“[The] council will continue to inspect all relevant accommodation providers in a phased and risk-based manner.”

Spa Lodge has been contacted for comment.

