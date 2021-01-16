Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

First-home buyers: Where to buy for under $400,000 in Rotorua

Zoe Hunter
By
7 mins to read
Aerial view of Rotorua. Photo / File

Aerial view of Rotorua. Photo / File

House prices are rising faster than it's taking first-home buyers to save for a deposit - but there are still bargains to be had in Rotorua.

A home on Pōhutukawa Dr in Ōwhata sold for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.