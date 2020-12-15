Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty property market red hot: Sales volumes highest since 2016

6 minutes to read

Property in the Bay of Plenty was selling at a "record-low" of 30 days. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

Property in the Bay of Plenty was selling at a "record low" median of 30 days, with the region's annual sales volumes during November the highest they've been since 2016.

Rotorua real estate agents say

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.