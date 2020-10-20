Fire in two-storey building in Rotorua's CBD

A fire in Rotorua's CBD has been put out by firefighters.

Emergency services were alerted by an alarm at 5.43pm.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing as firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.

The fire was burning in a two-storey building on Pukuatua St, near the intersection with Tutanekai St.

The building is believed to be used for accommodation.

At 6.40pm a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was out.

Four crews had been at the scene but three remained.

Nobody was injured.

Witness Sarah Pearson was in her salon Honey Comb when she first smelled smoke.

When she looked outside "smoke was pouring out of a top window" of the accommodation next door and people were out on the street.

"We had just got all of our cars out of the laneway and a window exploded above."

She said it was "pretty horrendous" to see but it was a relief nobody was hurt.

"The building itself is not very good."