Woman arrested after incident at BP Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua

A woman has been arrested after an incident at a Rotorua BP.

A police media spokeswoman said they received a report of someone behaving suspiciously at a service station on Te Ngae Rd about 7.25pm.

Video emerged showing at least four police cars parked at the service station last night with officers outside the entrance.

Police attended and arrested a 39-year-old woman, the spokeswoman said.

She is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today on charges including dangerous driving and driving while suspended.