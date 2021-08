Fire appliance at the scene on View Rd this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

Firefighters are attending a fire in a single-story commercial business on View Rd, Rotorua.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the building was 10m by 30m and the fire was small.

Firefighters were called around 9.35am.

No one is believed to be injured or inside.