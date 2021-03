FILE

Fire crews were at a house fire in Owhata for five hours with one person treated for smoke inhalation.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews were called to the address on Sunrise Ave at 2.22pm and two crews were sent to the scene.

The house was fully involved when they arrived and one member of the public was treated for smoke inhalation. The fire was 10 metres by 15 metres, he said, he said.

The fire was extinguished and the crews left the scene at 7.35pm.