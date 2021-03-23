FILE

Emergency services are at the scene of a gas main leak in Kawerau.

A police spokeswoman said police and fire crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Bell and Massey St around 10.10am.

PUBLIC WARNING A gas mains leak in Bell Street and McKEnzie Street areas. Please stay away from the area - a Police Cordon is in place. The gas company is on its way to repair the leak. Thanks Posted by Kawerau District Council on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Evacuations were not required but cordons were in place on Fenton Mill Rd, she said.

Police were directing traffic and pedestrians and the gas company has been notified.

People are being asked to avoid the area.