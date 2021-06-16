Finalists announced for 2021 Rotorua Hospitality Awards

Finalists have been announced for the eighth Rotorua Hospitality Awards. Photo / File

Finalists have been announced for the eighth Rotorua Hospitality Awards.

Restaurant Association chief executive officer Marisa Bidois said Rotorua was recognised globally for its manaakitanga and it was important that hospitality recognised our champions.

"It provides not only a peer benchmark for excellence, but also serves to give our local community and our visitors valuable guidelines on the best places to visit," Bidois said.

"We believe it's important to shine a light on our industry and ensure hospitality is recognised for its contribution to our local community and visitor economy."

Rotorua branch president Sharon Wallace said it had been an incredibly tough year for hospitality in Rotorua.

"The awards are an opportunity for the industry to put aside some of the challenges they are currently facing and focus on celebrating the great people and businesses for their contribution to keep our local hospo humming."

Voting is now open, and winners will be announced at the awards evening on Sunday, July 25 at the Energy Events Centre.

The public are also able to vote for their favourite establishment in the Destination Rotorua People's Choice category award.

Rotorua Hospitality Awards 2021 finalists:

Meadow Fresh Outstanding Barista:

Andrew Phillips, Revolver Coffee Roasters

Phil Elliott, Interval Eatery

Lana Johnson, Kowhai Kafe

Yogi Bhati, Fix Cafe & Espresso Bar

Pernod Ricard Outstanding Bartender:

Anuj Kashyap, Stratosfare Restaurant & Bar

Christian Campbell, The Fainting Goat

Sean Kelly, Atticus Finch

Warren Kahn, Rotorua Social Club

Antipodes Water Outstanding Waiter/Waitress:

Cherrise Karaitiana, The Greenhouse Kitchen & Bar

Monica Muzzioli, Regent of Rotorua

Natika Matthews, Wholly Smoked

Nicola Jane Parsons, Our House

The POS People Outstanding Front of House Team:

Ambrosia Restaurant & Bar

Lone Star

Third Place Cafe

Urbano Bistro

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology Emerging Chef:

Anjana Phuyol, Duke's Bar & Restaurant

Fern Tikana Saetang, Lime Cafe

Shubham Jaglan, Stratosfare Restaurant & Bar

Syvelle Ann Troyer, Peppers on the Point

Service Foods Outstanding Chef:

Ankur Verma, Mac's Steakhouse

Bruce Thomason, Ambrosia Restaurant & Bar

Digraj Baghela (DJ), Duke's Bar & Restaurant

Isabel T. Ronquillo, Barrel & Co. Bar and Grill

Rotorua Nui Outstanding Street Food/Takeout:

El Mexicano Zapata

FTP Vegan Eats

Mok Ja Eatery

Oppie's Fish & Chips

Burns & Ferrall Outstanding New Establishment:

Hello Stranger

The Fainting Goat Gastrobar

Trail Kitchen

Urban Gusto

Bidfood Outstanding Cafe:

Artisan Cafe

Capers Cafe + Store

Lime Cafe

Scope Rotorua

Asahi Beverages Outstanding Bar:

BREW | Craft Beer Pub

Pig & Whistle

Sobar & Cafe

The Beer Garden

Nova Energy Outstanding Suburban Establishment:

Cafe Dynasti

Eastwood

Good Eastern Taphouse

Okere Falls Store

Menulog Outstanding Ethnic Restaurant:

El Mexicano Zapata

Giovanni's Restaurant & Pizzeria

Indian Star Restaurant

The Vnam Kitchen

OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design:

Barrel & Co. Bar and Grill

Eastwood

The Fainting Goat Gastrobar

Urban Gusto

Eftpos NZ Outstanding Restaurant:

Atticus Finch

Matai Restaurant

Regent of Rotorua

Urbano Bistro

dinefind Outstanding Sales Rep:

Robyn Llewellyn, Pernod Ricard

Shirley Robinson, Service Foods

Sonja Scarth, Negociants

Rotorua Lakes Council Outstanding Supplier:

Bidfood

Diverse Distributors

Fenton Quality Produce

Jasco Distributing