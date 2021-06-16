Finalists announced for 2021 Rotorua Hospitality Awards

Finalists have been announced for the eighth Rotorua Hospitality Awards.
Restaurant Association chief executive officer Marisa Bidois said Rotorua was recognised globally for its manaakitanga and it was important that hospitality recognised our champions.
"It provides not only a peer benchmark for excellence, but also serves to give our local community and our visitors valuable guidelines on the best places to visit," Bidois said.
"We believe it's important to shine a light on our industry and ensure hospitality is recognised for its contribution to our local community and visitor economy."
Rotorua branch president Sharon Wallace said it had been an incredibly tough year for hospitality in Rotorua.
"The awards are an opportunity for the industry to put aside some of the challenges they are currently facing and focus on celebrating the great people and businesses for their contribution to keep our local hospo humming."
Voting is now open, and winners will be announced at the awards evening on Sunday, July 25 at the Energy Events Centre.
The public are also able to vote for their favourite establishment in the Destination Rotorua People's Choice category award.
Tickets to the event are on sale now, to purchase or for more information regarding the awards please visit www.hospitalityawards.co.nz/rotorua, Facebook @rotoruahospitalityawards or Instagram @rotoruaawards.
Rotorua Hospitality Awards 2021 finalists:
Meadow Fresh Outstanding Barista:
Andrew Phillips, Revolver Coffee Roasters
Phil Elliott, Interval Eatery
Lana Johnson, Kowhai Kafe
Yogi Bhati, Fix Cafe & Espresso Bar
Pernod Ricard Outstanding Bartender:
Anuj Kashyap, Stratosfare Restaurant & Bar
Christian Campbell, The Fainting Goat
Sean Kelly, Atticus Finch
Warren Kahn, Rotorua Social Club
Antipodes Water Outstanding Waiter/Waitress:
Cherrise Karaitiana, The Greenhouse Kitchen & Bar
Monica Muzzioli, Regent of Rotorua
Natika Matthews, Wholly Smoked
Nicola Jane Parsons, Our House
The POS People Outstanding Front of House Team:
Ambrosia Restaurant & Bar
Lone Star
Third Place Cafe
Urbano Bistro
Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology Emerging Chef:
Anjana Phuyol, Duke's Bar & Restaurant
Fern Tikana Saetang, Lime Cafe
Shubham Jaglan, Stratosfare Restaurant & Bar
Syvelle Ann Troyer, Peppers on the Point
Service Foods Outstanding Chef:
Ankur Verma, Mac's Steakhouse
Bruce Thomason, Ambrosia Restaurant & Bar
Digraj Baghela (DJ), Duke's Bar & Restaurant
Isabel T. Ronquillo, Barrel & Co. Bar and Grill
Rotorua Nui Outstanding Street Food/Takeout:
El Mexicano Zapata
FTP Vegan Eats
Mok Ja Eatery
Oppie's Fish & Chips
Burns & Ferrall Outstanding New Establishment:
Hello Stranger
The Fainting Goat Gastrobar
Trail Kitchen
Urban Gusto
Bidfood Outstanding Cafe:
Artisan Cafe
Capers Cafe + Store
Lime Cafe
Scope Rotorua
Asahi Beverages Outstanding Bar:
BREW | Craft Beer Pub
Pig & Whistle
Sobar & Cafe
The Beer Garden
Nova Energy Outstanding Suburban Establishment:
Cafe Dynasti
Eastwood
Good Eastern Taphouse
Okere Falls Store
Menulog Outstanding Ethnic Restaurant:
El Mexicano Zapata
Giovanni's Restaurant & Pizzeria
Indian Star Restaurant
The Vnam Kitchen
OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design:
Barrel & Co. Bar and Grill
Eastwood
The Fainting Goat Gastrobar
Urban Gusto
Eftpos NZ Outstanding Restaurant:
Atticus Finch
Matai Restaurant
Regent of Rotorua
Urbano Bistro
dinefind Outstanding Sales Rep:
Robyn Llewellyn, Pernod Ricard
Shirley Robinson, Service Foods
Sonja Scarth, Negociants
Rotorua Lakes Council Outstanding Supplier:
Bidfood
Diverse Distributors
Fenton Quality Produce
Jasco Distributing