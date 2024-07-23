Film crew seen working on set of a film at Hamurana Springs Nature Reserve. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

23 Jul, 2024

A mysterious film set for “a big American” production has been spotted in Hamurana Springs in Rotorua, leaving residents wondering who is working inside.

Budget rental vans packed with gear, orange cones, and security guards were seen at the reserve this morning.

Signs at the entrance said “private event”.

Coffee carts and massive empty white tents were visible, and men wearing steel caps boots and radios attached to their hips moved through the restricted area.

“There’s not much they’ll tell you,” one security guard said.