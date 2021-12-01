Festive houses now on show with Light Up Rotorua Christmas Lights Trail

The Light Up Rotorua Christmas Lights Trail is running now until December 24. Photo / NZME

The Light Up Rotorua Christmas Lights Trail is running now until December 24. Photo / NZME

People can now jump in their cars and make their way around the city to enjoy a trail of twinkling lights and festive decorations adorning houses.

The Light Up Rotorua Christmas Lights Trail is running now until December 24.

Professionals McDowell marketing assistant Lani McIntosh says there is a total of 26 entrants this year, with 23 residential and three commercial, which they are very happy about given the uncertain times.

Six of those are new entrants to the Christmas Lights Trail.

"We feel very lucky and fortunate that we can still go ahead with our event and continue on with the 23-year tradition."

She says more than two decades of putting on the lights trail for the community is something Professionals McDowell is extremely proud of.

"Kids and families have all grown over this time and it's exciting to share the fun with new generations coming through."

And Lani says it is more than just a trail.

"It is a way in which the community can come together to share the Christmas joy and have fun with friends and family.

"The participants put in a lot of hard work, time and money to create the magic. We aren't quite sure how they do it all, but every year they get better and better."

She says there is even a house this year which is synced with music.

"They are a clever bunch and we can't thank them enough for taking the time to put on an event that brings so much joy to the community."

This year, just to be safe, everyone is asked to social distance and wear masks, she says.

There are three award categories for the Light Up Rotorua Christmas Lights Trail this year.

These include Best First-Timer, Most Creative, and Overall (1st, 2nd and 3rd).

All categories are voted by the community through the Professionals McDowell voting page. Go to its Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate Facebook page for the link and trail information.

There are also spot prizes for those who vote, which will be drawn randomly throughout the trail.

The voting will end on December 20, with the winners announced the same day.

Lani says they look forward to continuing to make the trail bigger and better next year, and that its 25th year is only two Christmases away.

Light Up Rotorua Christmas Lights Trail

North

- 56 Western Rd, Ngongotaha

- 50 Hood St, Ngongotaha

- 52 Hood St Ngongotaha

- 4 Pioneer Rd, Ngongotaha

Central

- 36 Barnard Rd, Fairy Springs

- 152 Fairy Springs Rd (Mini Golf Rotorua)

- 1/64 Kawaha Point Rd

- 5 Tudor Pl, Koutu

- 1167 Fenton St (Rotorua i-Site)

West

- 75 Pegasus Drive, Sunnybrook

- 23 Pegasus Drive, Sunnybrook

-14 Petrie St, Pomare

- 25 Petrie St, Pomare

- 50 Hillcrest Ave, Hillcrest

- 18 Whitworth Rd, Utuhina

- 77 Homedale St, Pukehangi

- 21 Edward Payton, Pukehangi

- 11 Emerald St, Pukehangi

- 34 Rimuvale St, Pukehangi

East

- 20 Milton Grove, Owhata

- 16 Tennyson Drive, Owhata

- 75 Robinson Ave, Holdens Bay

-76 Robinson Ave, Holdens Bay

- 18 Mark Place, Lynmore

- 73 Hilton Rd, Lynmore

- Redwoods Tree Walk - 1 Long Mile Rd