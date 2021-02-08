February has many opportunities for Rotorua to get bike wheels whirring

Clement Holgate from Evo Cycles chats to a 2020 Go By Bike Day participant. Photo / Roger Whitefield

Getting the bike pedals whirring is a fun activity being encouraged this month, and it appears that more and more locals are donning the helmets.

February is Bike Month and the Aotearoa Bike Challenge and Go By Bike Day give people the opportunity to come together while biking.

Sport Bay of Plenty recreation connector Lizzy Gaston says together with the Rotorua Lakes Council Safe and Sustainable Journey team, Sport BOP will be hosting five pit stops around Rotorua offering free refreshments and spot prizes.

The Safe and Sustainable Journeys team is also putting on a "4 Corners Commute" ride on the same morning.

"Just meet at a north, south, east or west meeting point and join the bike train into the city, stopping by a Go By Bike Day pit stop on the way, of course."

Lizzy says Go By Bike Day and the Aotearoa Bike Challenge are a great way for people to build their biking confidence.

"For those who don't ride regularly, it can feel daunting to get back on a bike after a long hiatus.

"These two events are fun, free and offer loads of support and encouragement for those getting back to biking. They're also a great way for regular cyclists to challenge themselves, too."

She says physical activity guidelines from the Ministry of Health recommend adults do at least 2.5 hours of moderate or one hour 15 minutes of vigorous physical activity throughout the week.

"Biking is a low impact exercise that is suitable for a range of skill levels. It's great for heart and joint health and, like all physical activity, can have numerous benefits for our mental wellbeing.

"There is a great network of shared pathways throughout Rotorua to explore, so why not take a ride in the Redwoods this weekend, or swap a car commute to school or work one day this week for time on the bike?

"Not only will it help your physical and mental wellbeing, it's also much cheaper than operating a car."

She says 2019 data from the NZ Transport Agency shows the length of cycleways in the Bay of Plenty has dramatically increased since 2016.

(From left) Sport Bay of Plenty's Nicola Gaston and Dan Fisher with Chantelle Nunez at one of the Go By Bike Day pit stops last year. Photo / File

The 2021 Aotearoa Bike Challenge runs until February 28.

The challenge is a fun, free competition that's all about seeing which workplaces or groups can get the most people to ride a bike for just 10 minutes or more. Lots of prizes are on offer.

People can sign up free to the Aotearoa Bike Challenge throughout the month at Aotearoa.bike.

Mike Cockin, challenge manager of Aotearoa Bike Challenge, says more than 240 Bay of Plenty workplaces and more than 3200 people signed up last year to ride their bikes.

"Together they clocked over 424,000kms in rides. That includes over 16,800 transport trips that replaced vehicles, which saved nearly 14,000kg of CO2 from being released."

According to Rotorua Lakes Council, a steady increase of locals choosing to travel by bike has created a need for more places to park them.

Between March 2016 and March 2020, data shows an 83 per cent increase in the number of "wheeled users" (including scooters, bikes, prams, wheelchairs and mobility scooters) on 12 popular travel routes in Rotorua.

It says the growing shared path network in Rotorua has been a catalyst to more people opting to leave the car at home for short trips.

Rotorua Lakes Council's Safe and Sustainable Journeys manager Niki Carling says the flat, condensed landscape of Rotorua is ideal for active travel, and more people are realising just how easy it is to bike or walk around the city.

She says increasing sustainable modes of travel is a key aim of the council and provides environmental, sustainability and wellbeing benefits. Transport is the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the district.

Carling says events like Go By Bike Day and the Aotearoa Bike Challenge are a fun and social introduction to the many benefits of biking and an opportunity for people to experience Rotorua in a different way.



"Even short rides can make a big difference to your team's score. Last year, 122 council staff took part in the Aotearoa Bike Challenge, and together we saved over 1600 kilograms of carbon-dioxide in just one month of cycling."



She says on Go By Bike Day several council staff will lead social group rides into the CBD from east and west Rotorua suburbs, and anyone can join.

Keep an eye out on the Safe and Sustainable Journey team's Facebook page for more information.

"The shared path network is increasing in popularity across Rotorua, as the connections grow between neighbourhoods and the city centre.



"In March 2020, there was a 276 per cent increase of wheeled users (bikes, scooters, prams, wheelchairs, mobility scooters) on Springfield Rd, since March 2016.



"Meanwhile, the Linton Park path and Utuhina Stream path are two of the newest shared paths in Rotorua, and provide fast and easy off-road access to the city."

Carling also encourages people to go to the annual Frocks on Bikes on February 20 . Find all information on the Safe and Sustainable Journeys Facebook page.

Go By Bike Day Rotorua

• When: Wednesday, February 24 (7am to 9am)

• Pit stop locations:

- Corner Lake and Railway Rds / Ngongotahā Trail

- 130 Ranolf St, opposite Guidough's Bakery

- Junction of Te Ngae Rd shared path and Te Ngae to Long Mile shared path, nearest to Puarenga Stream bridge/Te Ngae Rd underpass

- Corner Morey St and Basley Rd, Lynmore

- Pukuatua St shared path, next to Kuirau Park car park (new Saturday morning market location).