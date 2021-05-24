Farewell Hatupatu: Falcon that lived in Rotorua's Government Gardens killed by car

Wingspan Birds of Prey Trust was celebrating the life of the well-known male falcon, Hatupatu. Photo / Supplied

Hatupatu, the well known falcon that called Rotorua's Government Gardens his home, has died after being hit by a car.

Wingspan Birds of Prey Trust was today celebrating the life of one of the longest living male falcons, of known age, in the wild, who died yesterday.

Wingspan executive director Debbie Stewart said they had been so very proud of "Hatu" and being able to share his eventful life since he first hatched.

Hatupatu called the Government Gardens home. Photo / Supplied

"He has made conservation history and put the falcons of Rotorua on the map," she said.

Hatupatu hatched in November 2013, captive bred from permanently injured falcons at Wingspan, and was named after the famous Te Arawa warrior of local history.

He was one of seven falcon chicks transferred from Wingspan to the Rotorua Museum, where he was blessed by kaumatua Anaru Rangiheuea, marking the first ever city release of a threatened species in New Zealand.

Releasing falcons from the roof of the museum was about trialling an urban falcon release, increasing public awareness and at the heart of the program about wildlife engagement for people with nature.

One of the falcon chicks which moved to the roof of Rotorua Museum in 2014. Photo / File

In Hatupatu's first year he was seen by hundreds of thousands of people, with tens of thousands of volunteer hours logged keeping an eye on him.

Hatupatu had an eventful life for a falcon becoming the foster parent, and sometimes partner, of subsequent releases.

He chased all the sparrows from around the museum café, discouraged the black backed gulls from roosting on the roof of the historic building and even distracted the bowlers and croquet players by his antics.

He was seen by people in their cars at traffic light intersections, was on TV, in a book, and there were visitors who travelled from New York to see him.

Every spring he chased hundreds of mountain bikers when they got too close to his nest.

While the Government Gardens in Rotorua was his central home, he nested every year in the Timberlands pine plantations within Whakarewarewa, behind the Redwood Forest, and brought together conservation, culture, research, forestry, and recreational user support.

In his seven years he fathered 13 chicks of his own.