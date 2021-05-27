Exhibitions highlight healing and points of view on Rotorua's town

Local artist Maria Hermans. Photo / Supplied

There is no shortage of local creativity to view at The Arts Village during June, with local painter Maria Hermans and photographer Riley Claxton opening exhibitions.

Maria and Riley are both offering refreshing approaches to their exhibitions - may it be on abstract art or photography - which will be opening on Friday, June 4, 5.30pm.

Maria Hermans is exhibiting a show titled Sensophaera Lucidum, a reference to the journey from darkness to light.

This exhibition features large-scale works that engulf onlookers, mirroring her journey of progress, healing, and moving forward.

Maria hopes that in sharing these works, others may be inspired to walk their own path to healing, to find their own light in the darkness.

Maria says about her exhibition, "I would be thrilled if my work inspired even one to find their own light, to start their own journey of healing. If my paintings ignite hope in even one other, then job done.

"The journey is never straightforward, and there are many turns and twists in the road. But the light is always there. No matter how dim it may seem at times. It's always there."

This show will run from June 5 to 26 at the Mosaic and Studio Galleries. This exhibition is supported by the Rotorua Civic Arts Trust and Zippy's Central Cafe.

Spend a Night, Not a Fortune is a solo photographic exhibition of alternative Rotorua scenery by local contemporary photographer Riley Claxton.

This exhibition brings to light the alternative sights in Rotorua, prioritising the ambiguous, the mysterious, and the overlooked.

"I would like people to see how our history, culture and unique geographic features are also reflected in our urban environment.

"Sometimes this is in an obvious and commercial way but also in an unassuming and mysterious way too.

"Work will also feature a piece of writing from Dr Tawhanga Nopera."

Riley hopes this exhibition will pose questions and find beauty and surprises in our own community.

"Big thanks to Creative Communities, especially Julie Parsons, and the Civic Arts Trust for their support."

You can visit the exhibition at the Cottage Gallery (Cafe). This exhibition will be running from June 5 to July 17.

The Arts Village creative wellbeing co-ordinator Tara Prieto says their team would like to congratulate Maria and Riley for this awesome work.

"These are such gifts to the community and we hope everyone can visit The Arts Village to see the mahi of these artists.

"Maria and Riley will also be holding an artist kōrero at The Arts Village on June 19, 12.30pm, after the Village Garage Sale.

"This is a great chance for the community to engage with these awesome local artists and learn about the process of this mahi.

"Both artists would love for the community to see and enjoy the exhibitions.

The opening night is free to attend, and there will be some nibbles and drinks on the night.

The Arts Village is excited to open these shows that talk about healing and refreshing our points of view about our town.

Visit The Arts Village during their opening hours: Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 3.30pm and Saturday 10am to 2pm.