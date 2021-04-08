More than $60,000 in grants given to Rotorua arts initiatives

Ball of the TriX was an event where the LGBTQI community could safely express their artistic talents. Photo / Supplied

With nearly double the normal amount of funding available, the Rotorua District Creative Communities Scheme has announced $63,446 awarded to support Rotorua arts initiatives.

Creative Communities Rotorua lead Julie Parsons said 38 grants were presented to a wide variety of arts projects including workshops and cultural performances, festivals and theatre, visual arts, literature and music.

"After the 'tree-mendous' success of the yarn-bombed tree at the Rotorua Arts Village, the Creative Communities Scheme committee are looking forward to seeing a series of inner city trees jacketed in themes of our recent Covid-19 lockdowns," she said.

"Local artist Annette Bates will be looking for proposals from locals keen to create these pieces."

Other exciting new projects for Rotorua include the Accelerando programme, a six day workshop to develop skills of talented Rotorua singers.

Local glass artist Heather Kremen will be running workshops and an exhibition to demonstrate the incredible complexity of making a piece of Murinni glass.

The Creative Communities Scheme offers two opportunities every year for creatives to fund their work and is particularly invaluable to organisations and individuals that do not have charitable status.

This scheme is open to all New Zealand individuals and groups, provided the focus of their project is primarily creative art, is well thought through and delivered in the Rotorua Lakes District.

The 2020 Arts Village Summer Festival. Photo / Supplied

The last round of funding supported Rotorua's first vogue ball which happened in November 2020. Ball of the TriX was the brain child of Raukawa Tuhura, a dancer of international repute, who wanted to create an event where the LGBTQI community could safely express their artistic talents.

The next funding round for Rotorua Creative Communities will open on August 1 and close on September 26.

Applications must be for projects that are primarily focused on the creative arts, have not yet commenced and will be delivered in the Rotorua district within 12 months of funding.

Visit www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/creativecommunities for information and application forms or contact Julie Parsons: Julie.parsons@rotorualc.nz