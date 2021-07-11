Euro 2020: Nervous anticipation as Rotorua's English football fans gather for final

English football fans have gathered at Rotorua's Good Eastern Taphouse to watch the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Good Eastern Taphouse customers could be forgiven for thinking they had teleported to a British pub this morning.

English football fans in Rotorua were up bright and early and have gathered at the bar to watch their side take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final, being played at Wembley Stadium.

The nervous anticipation hung in the air like a cloud ahead of kickoff - England playing in their first major final since they won the World Cup in 1966 have disappointed excited fans before.

However, those fans went ballistic as English fullback Luke Shaw scored the opening goal in just the second minute - the dream start.

Fans in nervous anticipation ahead of the Euro 2020 final. Photo / David Beck

Speaking before kickoff, English fan Scott Collins said this final had been a long time coming.

"I'm pretty nervous but I'm really looking forward to it," he said.

It's been a long while since England have been here, 55 years, but all the boys are here and we're really looking forward to it."

English football fans are up bright and early supporting their side in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. Photo / Ben Fraser

He said the number of English fans who had gathered at the Good Eastern this morning had it feeling like he was at a pub back home in England.

"It's amazing actually, this early in the morning and we've got 70-off people here, you can't get better than that. It's fantastic.

"England just need to play the way they've played all tournament to be honest with you. The game against Germany was a fantastic effort and we've gone from strength to strength since then.

"It will be bedlam here if we win. England fans are like that, the highs and the lows, it will be a manic atmosphere if we win."

English football fans have taken over Rotorua's Good Eastern Taphouse. Photo / David Beck

Another hopeful England fan Dave Crossley said he remembers the 1966 World Cup win and it had been a long time between drinks.

"I'm nervous but excited," he said.

"I'm from Manchester City, all my life, and I was around for the big day in 1966. It's a different generation now but it would compare.

"This turnout is brilliant. England just need to do well in the midfield and on the break, it will be won and lost in the midfield."

When asked what the strengths of the Italian side were, Crossley responded: "They haven't got any".