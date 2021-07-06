Pupils use teamwork to tackle Interschool E-League tournament

The tournament's champions (from left) Xavian Sosaia, 12, Eria Rika-Moore, 11, and Levi Wells, 11, from Rotorua Primary School. Photo / Andrew Warner

After school sports are part and parcel of going to primary school, but for one group of pupils, soccer is played on a computer screen, not a football field.

Eight top teams from four Rotorua schools competed at an Interschool E-League tournament at Rotorua Primary School last week

The game they played, Rocket League, is a digital game of soccer using cars with three players to a team.

The winning team - Rotorua Primary School Team One - was made up of players Xavian Sosaia, 12, Eria Rika-Moore, 11, and Levi Wells, 11.

Eria said one of the challenges had been when the controllers connected to the PC malfunctioned, so he had to play on the PC.

He said when it was announced their team had won everyone was yelling out and all their friends came up.

Xavian said the last game had been a close one and winning the tournament was a cool feeling.

Levi said he enjoyed gaming because he was able to play and hang out with friends.

They all said the tournament had been a fun experience.

Rotorua Primary School principal Fred Whata said the event was the ISL's inaugural esports tournament held in Rotorua involving schools.

"We are very grateful, and this is our opportunity to grow 21st-century skills which are the skills for tomorrow's jobs."

Whata said pupils in the tournament had been part of a group that visited Rotorua Primary School after school on Mondays through Wednesdays and trained like any other sport.

He said the training and tournament had also helped pupils to work on the school's four Cs:

Creativity - thinking outside the box and being able to create.

Critical thinking - enhancing your problem-solving skills.

Collaboration - being able to work in a team or group towards a common goal.

Communication - being able to convey your ideas through the vehicles, in this case esports.

He said another cool thing about the tournament was it was live-streamed with whānau in Australia viewing.

Max Lawson, one of the tournament organisers, said the response from the pupils was positive and they trained after school throughout the term, so it was a chance for the kids to show off what they had been practising.

"It's become a huge industry and there are multimillion-dollar tournaments for esports.

"We want to build kids up so they could have the skills to do it as a career.

"It's also so we can keep up with the big competitors such as United States and Korea."

Organiser Manaaki Vercoe-Kameta said the tournament put the kids in a different environment and allowed them to see if they could play under pressure in front of a crowd.

He thought the esports industry was becoming more and more popular among kids who played games, and this was a great way for them to extend their skills and learn things they weren't taught at home.

"Kids are usually starting to pick their main sports in high school and so instilling this as an option in them at this age helps us moving forward."

Pupils who competed at the tournament were from Whakarewarewa School, Rotorua Primary School, Rotokawa School and Malfroy School.

If people wanted to get involved, they could email manaaki345@rp.school.nz or max.awesome@rp.school.nz