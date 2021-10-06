Entries open to Trev Terry Marine and Didymo Dave Cade Check, Clean, Dry competion

Kids get your entry in for the school holiday Check, Clean Dry essay competition run by Trev Terry Marine and Didymo Dave Cade. Photo / Supplied

Trev Terry Marine in association with Didymo Dave Cade is running a school holiday competition to promote youngsters' awareness of the importance of protecting our precious fresh water resource and fishery.

ENTER & WIN

Check, Clean, Dry competition

What: Write one page on why it is important for anglers and recreational water users to check, clean and dry their gear when moving between waterways. Entries can be typed or hand-written. Remember to include your name and contact details.

Who: Any child aged 18 or under may enter

Where: Entries to be handed into a Trev Terry Marine shop in Taupō.

When: Entries close Friday, October 15, at 4pm. The prize will be drawn immediately.

Prizes: First prize is a jigging rod and reel from Trev Terry Marine. Other prizes are gift vouchers and hand-tied flies from Didymo Dave Cade.