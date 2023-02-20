A taped off area near a transformer on Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

One person has been critically injured in an incident on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police, ambulance and fire services were called to the intersection of Te Ngae Rd and Marguerita St around 7.17am.

“It appears one person has been working in the area and has been seriously injured,” she said.

A police spokeswoman said a person was working near this transformer. Photo / Andrew Warner

The person was working around a transformer, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman said two ambulances, one helicopter, and one rapid response vehicle was sent to the scene and one patient in critical condition was taken to Waikato Hospital via helicopter.

WorkSafe has been notified.

More to come.