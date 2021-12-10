Emergency repairs creating 'significant delays' on SH5 Rotorua

By 3.30pm, traffic delays had eased. Photo / Andrew Warner

Significant delays in Fairy Springs have been attributed to emergency road repairs being carried out on State Highway 5 near Ngongotahā.

In a 2.25pm statement Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it was working to fix the issue between Hendersen Rd and Barnard Rd.

The agency said in a statement that the road had been operating under Stop/Go signage and there are lane shifts with a temporary speed limit in place, which "has caused significant delays".

Repairs are expected to be completed by 3pm but traffic is not expected to clear for some time, "particularly with works at the SH5/State Highway 36 Ngongotahā roundabout ongoing".

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and delay their travel if possible.

A photographer at the scene at 3.30pm said traffic was flowing smoothly again with no Stop/Go operating. The stretch had a 30km/h speed limit.

He said some vehicles that appeared to have been involved in the road construction were parked in the Ogo carpark.