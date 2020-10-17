Election 2020: National and Labour in tight race in Rotorua electorate

KEY POINTS: VOTES COUNTED: 14,159 - 13.9%

LEADING CANDIDATE: Todd McClay - 6,234

2nd CANDIDATE: Claire Mahon - 5,874

PARTY VOTE LEAD:Labour Party - 45.9%

2nd PARTY:National Party -30.2%

7.54pm:

The National Party election celebration in Rotorua is at the CT Club in Springfield.

The room is framed by blue, white and black balloons, and everyone - about 80 people - are arranged around a projector playing election coverage.

One of the punters, Trevor Newbrook, was a "long-term supporter" of the National Party.

He said he was drawn to the National Party because of "the philosophy of people getting out to do it for themselves, and not waiting for the state to do it for you".

As to the final outcome of the election, he said "who knows".

"I wouldn't try to call it."

Newbrook, who advance voted for the first time this year, said he was "pretty confident Todd [McClay] will be re-elected" in the Rotorua seat.

National Party Rotorua electorate chairman Peter Jones said it was "early days" for the election" but admitted it would be a "challenging" election.

"Todd [McClay] will most likely get back in because he's worked hard. Everyone loves him."

He said McClay was entrenched in the community and regularly attended community events.

7.16pm

Hazel Aburn, 79, has always voted Labour, with the exception of two times, one of which was for a Green candidate. Aburn and her friend, Rosemary Cathcart, have been involved in the Labour Party for a long time and both are part of a table at the Rotorua Labour election party, which is awash in red.

When Aburn admits she has twice not voted Labour, Cathcart chips in jovially: "do you think we can forgive her?"

Both women are in the Rotorua general electorate but say they also support Tāmati Coffey, who is running in the Waiariki electorate.

Hazel Aburn

Aburn, an avid golfer, said she had friends who had voted for National's Todd McClay for the electorate seat, but had party voted Labour.

Cathcart said McClay had been the electorate MP for "a long time".

"It's very hard to budget a long-term incumbent. We just have to give it our best shot."

Cathcart said she had grown up believing the Labour Party was "the party that cares" and believed many young people do today, too.

Earlier:

Whether the Rotorua electorate will deliver McClay a fifth term or if it is time for change will soon be decided by voters.

McClay has held the seat since 2008, winning it off Labour's Steve Chadwick, who is now mayor of the city at the heart of the electorate.

Chadwick herself won the seat from National's Max Bradford, but the party vote for National has remained relatively strong in the electorate since 1996, except for 1999 and 2002, when Labour's share eclipsed National's.

Labour candidate for Rotorua Mahon has expressed her belief she will win the seat from McClay, saying in July: "Absolutely, I will be the next Member of Parliament for Rotorua. The seat of Rotorua is absolutely winnable."

Labour candidate for Rotorua Claire Mahon. Photo / File

She'll have her work cut out for her. McClay cleared her predecessor, Labour's Ben Sandford, with a headroom of 7901 votes, an increase on his majority against Tāmati Coffey, who ran for the seat in 2014.

For his part, incumbent McClay was not as willing to nail his colours to the mast. In July, he said the choice was "for local people to decide".

On Saturday evening, Mahon said she had had a "day off" during election day, coordinating her campaign team, who were door-knocking to encourage people to vote. She had also got a massage after to close out the long campaign.

She said she was "excited and looking forward to a good night celebrating with our hard-working volunteers".

McClay said he had mowed the lawns, which had got out of control over the election period, then taken a drive around the electorate and voted.

"It was such a nice day I ended up voting in Te Puke."

He had borrowed his daughter's car for the drive, as his usual vehicle was covered in campaign imagery.

McClay said it had been a "really good campaign".

"Ultimately it's up to the people of Rotorua to decide. It's in their hands now."

Labour and National are not the only two parties with candidates running in the seat however, with NZ First's Fletcher Tabuteau, New Conservatives' Alan Tāne Solomon, One Party's Karri-Ann Vercoe and Advance NZ's Kiri Ward all vying for both party and electorate votes.

National candidate for Rotorua Todd McClay. Photo / Andrew Warner

In August, the Rotorua Daily Post spoke to the two of the youngest candidates, and some of the most ideologically opposed - the Greens' Kaya Sparke and Act's Pete Kirkwood.

Both under 35 and running for the party vote. They clashed - amicably - on tax, the Covid response and housing.

Advance NZ candidate for Rotorua, Kiri Ward. Photo / Supplied

At a candidates' debate organised by the Rotorua Business Chamber in September, Mahon, McClay, Sparke, Vercoe, Solomon and Tabuteau made their cases for election, with chamber chief executive Bryce Heard characterising it as "they disagreed, but they disagreed agreeably".

Green Party candidate for Rotorua Kaya Sparke. Photo / File

Tabuteau, also the deputy leader of NZ First, had driven home his party's message of its key role in the current government, both in affecting change - such as the Provincial Growth Fund - and applying the centrist handbrake.

"Capitalism, it's not a bad thing, but it needs a human face. That was what we were trying to achieve."

NZ First candidate for Rotorua, Fletcher Tabuteau. Photo / Supplied

In a last ditch attempt at votes (and civics education) Mahon and McClay spoke to a Rotorua Girls' High School student assembly on Wednesday this week.

While many students were still not eligible to vote until 2023, the election shifting from September 19 to October 17 meant that some of those students would be casting their first vote on the weekend.

One Party Rotorua candidate Karri-Ann Vercoe. Photo / Supplied

The Rotorua electorate is made up of the main urban communities of Rotorua.

Boundary changes in 2014, saw some parts of it, including Maketū and Kawerau, transferred to the East Coast electorate.

Between 2006 and 2013 census data revealed an almost flat - 0.3 per cent - population growth, the lowest rate of positive growth among general electorates.

Act Party Rotorua candidate Pete Kirkwood. Photo / File

About the electorate

Median age: 37

Culture: More than 35 per cent identify as Māori - the third-highest among general electorates. New Zealand Europeans - just over 68 per cent, Asian - 7 per cent.

Language: Nearly 10 per cent speak Māori

Education: No qualification - 21.4 per cent, Level 1 certificate - 13 per cent.

Religion: Christian - 46.5 per cent, No religion - 42.3 per cent.

Median income: $62,900 in 2013, up $10,300 from 2006, 5.5 per cent lower than the national median of $72,700.

Voter turnout in 2017: 80.7 per cent.