Stage two of the Te Ngae Rd upgrades will be completed in three phases. Photo / NZME

The next stage of upgrades to Te Ngae Rd will start this month.

Stage two of the Eastern Corridor development focuses on the stretch of Te Ngae Rd/State Highway 30 between Iles Rd and Rotorua Airport.

Stage two will be completed in three phases with the first phase, between Iles and Coulter Rds, costing $35 million and expected to take about 22 months to complete, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

This will include four-laning between Iles and Basley Rds and Brent and Ōwhata Rds, upgrades to key intersections, improved bus stops and shelters, new pedestrian crossings and shared paths and on-road cycle lanes.

From mid-June, there will be temporary traffic management in place including lane shifts and off-peak shoulder closures on the lakeside of SH30/Te Ngae Rd, between Iles and Basley Rds.

Works will include the removal of concrete pedestrian islands, laying temporary asphalt and line markings to allow for lane shifts and to create a cycle lane, before installing temporary safety barriers.

Earthworks are expected to start between Iles and Basley Rds later in the month and include removing the existing berm and footpath and excavating a trench to relocate services and underground existing overhead power lines, which will enable the road to be widened.

This work also includes installing new water mains on behalf of Rotorua Lakes Council.

Traffic management will be set up throughout the work site between 7am and 6pm on weekdays to ensure contractors are able to work safely and efficiently.

Plans will be in place to minimise delays through work sites during peak hours. A 50km/h temporary speed limit will be in place.

Most of this work is expected to take place on the road shoulder to reduce impact on traffic. Road users should plan for minor delays however lanes will remain open in both directions, and access for people walking and cycling provided. Works are weather dependent.

Transport agency regional manager infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton said the upgrade aimed to make it easier for people to safely navigate around the eastside of Rotorua by providing better travel choices and accommodating future growth.

"A priority is to make it easier and safer for people to travel by bus or walk and cycle, and to reduce the need for people to travel in their cars.

"Stage two project will help to address growth, as well as existing safety, access and congestion issues," she said.

Rotorua Lakes Council deputy chief executive infrastructure and environment Stavros Michael said the upgrades to the city's eastern roading corridor were vital to enable much-needed housing and improve safety.

"We have some major housing developments happening in this part of our city and ensuring we have the infrastructure to support that is critical."

Downer NZ will be undertaking the works, with enabling works already under way, investigations to identify underground services completed and main construction about to start.

Downer NZ general manager transport projects Tony Pike said the team in Rotorua was primed to start stage two and will apply the learnings from stage one to successfully get the job done.

"We are proud of the great job our team did on stage one. It's a real credit to the team that we managed the challenges presented with undergrounding existing services, removing the Tarawera roundabout and installing traffic lights in a live traffic environment."

Phase One key improvements:

• Raised safety platforms at Tennyson Drive, Tumene Drive and Brent Rd (complete)

• Upgrades to key intersections at Wharenui Rd, Ōwhata Rd and Basley Rd

• New 3m-wide shared path and separate on-road cycle lane

• Four lanes between Iles and Basley Rds, and Brent and Ōwhata Rds

• New pedestrian crossings, bus stops and safety improvements