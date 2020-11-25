Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Easiest cookbook ever? Taupō woman finds recipe for success

6 minutes to read

Linda Duncan has produced two volumes of her cookbook The World's Easiest Recipes, and is working on a third. Photo / Supplied

Laurilee McMichael
By:

Laurilee McMichael is editor of the Taupo & Turangi Weekender

Linda Duncan was an accountant who also liked cooking.

Simple but delicious recipes were her favourites.

And the Taupō woman often heard from other people that they didn't know what to cook, couldn't cook, or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.