Diwali Festival to bring Rotorua together to celebrate light and positivity

The Dunedin Gujurati Garba Group dancing at last year's Rotorua Diwali Festival held in Te Manawa. Photo / File

Fun, happiness, light and positivity - the community can celebrate these together at the Rotorua Diwali Festival.

Te Ahurei Tūrama Diwali will be held on Saturday, November 28 at Te Manawa.

BOP (Rotorua) Indian Association president Sashi Patel says the festival will include a range of food stalls, stage performances, clothing for sale, arts and crafts, cooking demonstrations, activities for the children in some stalls and Rangoli art.

The celebration will start with an official opening at 4pm.

"We encourage people to come along because it's a day of fun and happiness, and we want to share the love. Diwali is a festival of light and celebrates all things positive.

"This year more than ever I think people need a chance to celebrate positive things."

He says there were a lot of people who went along to the festival last year, and they are hoping to see a lot of people at this year's event too.

Sashi says they are absolutely stoked to be going ahead with the festival.

"More than ever it just gives you that realisation of not to take anything for granted.

"We encourage everyone to come along and have fun. It's all about family."

Diwali is called the Festival of Lights and is celebrated to honour Rama-chandra, the seventh avatar (incarnation of the god Vishnu).

It is believed that on this day Rama returned to his people after 14 years of exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demons and the demon king of Lanka, Ravana.

The details

- What: Diwali Festival

- When: Saturday, November 28, 4pm to 7pm

- Where: Te Manawa

- Free entry