Diwali Festival in Rotorua celebrates Indian culture

Rotorua's Te Ahurei Tūrama Diwali Festival was designed to be an affordable event for the whole family. Photo / Local Gecko Productions

At one point this year, organisers of Rotorua's Te Ahurei Tūrama Diwali were unsure if the event would be able to go ahead.

Fortunately, with Covid-19 currently being held at bay across New Zealand, the festival went ahead at Te Manawa on Saturday and was enjoyed by many.

The popular event included a range of food stalls, stage performances, clothing for sale, arts and crafts, cooking demonstrations, activities for the children in some stalls and Rangoli art.

BOP (Rotorua) Indian Association president Shashi Patel said it was "a fantastic day".

"We couldn't have asked for a better day," he said.

"We were obviously a bit nervy - the whole not knowing if events would be able to go ahead, as well as what the weather might do, but the weather was amazing as well."

Te Ahurei Tūrama Diwali featured a range of performances. Photo / Local Gecko Productions

He said this year's pandemic and resulting lockdowns had made all involved with the Diwali Festival more appreciative of being able to come together as a community.

"We had thousands of people come through and the reactions were all positive, people absolutely loved it. It was a great day, good food, good entertainment, lots of friends and people getting to know each other.

"There were lots of families enjoying the festival and the kids having their time to play and just be free."

He said it was nice for the large Indian community in the Bay of Plenty to be able to share their culture with others.

Diwali is called the Festival of Lights and is celebrated to honour Rama-chandra, the seventh avatar (incarnation of the god Vishnu).

Rotorua locals dance during Te Ahurei Tūrama Diwali. Photo / Local Gecko Productions

It is believed that on this day Rama returned to his people after 14 years of exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demons and the demon king of Lanka, Ravana.

"The feedback we got was 'make sure you do it again next year'," Patel said.

"We're very, very grateful that we're all here. On the day, to see everyone freely enjoying themselves was great.

"We did it in conjunction with the Rotorua Lakes Council because we wanted to open it up to the whole community. It was another day for Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty to get together and have a day where it doesn't cost a lot for families."