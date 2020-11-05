Dimple Digital on mission to support Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua

David Remmerswaal and Logan Potae at The Redwoods Treewalk - members of the Big Brothers Big Sisters programme. Photo / File

The Rotorua Bowling Club will be a hive of activity later this month, with locals set to enjoy a fun and friendly evening of lawn bowls and barbecue, all in the name of a good cause.

The event on Friday, November 20, organised by local digital marketing agency Dimple Digital, hopes to raise funds and awareness for local charity Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is committed to building healthy futures for Rotorua's tamariki through mentoring friendships.

The programme matches children aged 6 to 12 with adult mentors in a professionally and culturally supported one-to-one relationship. Eighty-five local rangatahi are currently involved.

Digital marketer and BBBSR mentor David Remmerswaal says, "Being a mentor has been one of my life's most rewarding experiences.

"I want to raise awareness and funds for BBBS Rotorua so that they can continue to do the work they do in our community but also so other people can find out about BBBS and have the chance to also make a contribution."

Dimple Digital invites anyone to come along to get among the action and support the cause.

Tickets can be bought for $100 (plus booking fee), which includes entry for a team of three into the bowling tournament, plus a barbecue afterwards.

There will also be a chance to win over $1000 worth of prizes, generously donated by local businesses.

All proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua, to help them meet their ongoing operational costs.

"There is nothing better than getting a few friends together while doing something good for your local community. It's going to be a great night, don't miss out!"

Tickets can be bought at here - www.eventbrite.co.nz. Any inquiries can be directed to David Remmerswaal at david@dimple.nz.