Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Developer meets demand for two-bedroom homes at new Taupō subdivision

5 minutes to read
An artist's impression of the layout of the duplexes and stand-alone homes. Image / David Duggan

An artist's impression of the layout of the duplexes and stand-alone homes. Image / David Duggan

Rachel Canning
By:

Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender

A new type of housing development is on its way to Taupō.

The new 15-lot development on Māori land at Parawera, Acacia Bay is fresh to the market. For $455,000, buyers get a two-bedroom 76sq

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe to Premium

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.