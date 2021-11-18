Day of planting natives as Friends of Tihi Reserve member come together

Spades were out as families worked among the reserve's environment. Photo / Supplied

Members of a Facebook group recently got stuck in at one of our treasured local reserves, working together to plant native plants.

The Friends of Tihi Reserve group was formed following a community survey in 2019 about the ongoing management of the Tihi Road Reserve.

Rob Pitkethley, Rotorua Lakes Council sport, recreation and environment manager, says, "One of the questions to the community was whether anyone would be interested in forming a voluntary care group for the area.

"The response was positive, but it wasn't until earlier this year that the respondents were able to get together for a public meeting and officially form the Friends of Tihi Reserve."

Rob says care groups such as Friends of Tihi Reserve provide a valuable service to the community.

"Looking after our city and our environment is a team effort, and often it's not something that council can achieve solely on its own.

"These groups are also a great way for residents to meet people, to become involved in a project that benefits their wider neighbourhood and it helps to create a sense of ownership within each community."

He says Rotorua Lakes Council supports a number of community restoration and environmental care groups.

Usually the groups are self-managed and council will provide support such as advice, assistance with planting days and rubbish disposal.

"It's great that we have so many community members passionate about taking care of our city, and we're always keen to hear from people or groups that are interested in joining or developing their own care groups."

The Tihi Reserve is a managed urban woodlot which was created in the 1960s.

Friends of Tihi Reserve group member Cambell Bennett says the followers of the Facebook page is made up of interested, caring people who want to foster the ecological and recreational values of the reserve.

He says 200-300 natives were planted during a planting day held last week.

Cambell says, "I think it's really important for adults and children to spend time in nature, and we have lots of birds around and obviously they need a home."

He says ultimately he's interested in doing some trapping in the reserve and surrounding area.

"It would be great to see groups like this extend more widely across the city and to have a vision for the city."

Friends of Tihi Reserve group member Olivia Greenwood says they fully support the initiative of starting a community group of people who live in the area, as the reserve really is an awesome place with heaps of potential.

"I guess we thought that starting the Facebook page was an easy way to enhance the reserve so that people could share information, photos, and events, etc.

"From mine and my partner's perspective, we just want to see the reserve meet its potential."

She says the reserve is a special place with heaps of diversity.

"There are birds, walking trails, kids have made huts, there are mountain biking trails and jumps, and the open green space seems to constantly be in use by dog owners as well as kids kicking balls and throwing frisbees.

"It's been neat to see some people have painted stones and put them in the reserve – that's something which could really make the place fun to visit if it caught on.

"Students of Otonga Primary School could all paint a rock in school and hide it in the reserve. This would provide a great incentive for kids to get outside and find the different rocks all the classmates have designed – it just makes going for a walk more fun."

Olivia says the Friends of Tihi Reserve is a way for all those people who love and use the reserve to collaborate and give back to it, by sharing information and giving a hand to improve it every now and then.

"Hopefully in time it'll have hundreds of members and followers, and the planting day that was held last week will have a bigger turnout."

Those who would like to get involved can reach out to the Friends of Tihi Reserve through its Facebook page or contact council on (07) 348 4199 and speak to Barbara Curtis.