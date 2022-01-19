David Beck: Stop driving like idiots

A warning sign on the approach to a hill on a winding rural road. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

I did a lot of driving during the Christmas break and at times it was terrifying.

It feels as though the more cars there are on the road, the more impatient and reckless Kiwi drivers become.

It got to the point that I felt a little anxious about hitting the road, knowing no matter how carefully I drove, I could not control the actions of others.

There is messaging everywhere about driving safely. In newspapers, on the radio, online, on television and on countless road signs. Yet, so many drivers still act as though they are invincible.

People need to realise if there is a long line of cars in front of you, as there often was during the Christmas and New Year period, you are going to face delays.

You can drive up other cars' backsides and attempt dangerous passing manoeuvres but you need to accept that all you will achieve is being a few cars further up the line. You might arrive a few seconds earlier than the person you overtook, but is that worth risking your life?

At one point, while travelling the speed limit of 100km/h, I had another driver overtake me on a blind corner shortly after we passed a sign telling us there was a passing lane 400m away. If a car had been coming the other way, the results could have been fatal, all because the driver was not willing to be patient and wait a few more seconds.

The big problem is you're not just risking your own life when you drive like an idiot.

There are so many serious crashes on New Zealand roads every year, some of them fatal. Some of those who are injured, or worse killed, were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, a victim of someone else's reckless behaviour.

Perhaps you are not impatient. Maybe you just enjoy the thrill and adrenaline rush of driving on the edge. If that's the case, go sky diving, book a bungy jump - you do not need to selfishly endanger other people to have fun.

Imagine you're driving, you attempt a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre, crash and end up injuring or killing someone. You have to live with that for the rest of your life. Is that worth getting one car further up the line?

Sit back, put some music on and enjoy the drive. You might get to your destination a few minutes later but at least you will get there safely.