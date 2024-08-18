This included a costume change for Strickland, who swapped his traditional Latin shirt for a tassled black shirt like the one Ryan Gosling wore as Ken in the Barbie movie.
Strickland said neither he nor Tuhakaraina had any idea who was going to win.
“It could have been anybody. Honestly, everybody was so amazing,” he said.
Winning was thrilling, Strickland said, but it was being around the other dancers that made the event special.
“Getting to know these people on stage, learning more about hospice and just having a bit of appreciation for what they do for us in the community is what it’s about,” he said.
Strickland said he was “a bit annoyed” when he had first heard he and Tuhakaraina would be dancing samba, as he had hoped for a “slow dance that would pull on people’s heartstrings”.
Strickland and Tuhakaraina said they believed they were paired together because of their different personalities - Tuhakaraina described herself as “quiet”, while Strickland called himself “confident”.
Tuhakaraina said this was the first time a samba dance had won first place in the competition.
She said the first few weeks of the dancing process had been challenging because she and Strickland did not know each other well.
“The samba is a sexy dance and you have to be quite close together, but after a few weeks we were like, we got this and we can do it.”