Get ready for a night of glitz, glamour, and giving as Rotorua’s Harcourts Dancing for Hospice returns for 2024.
Over the next few months, 20 locals will transform from novices to amazing dance duos all to raise money for Rotorua Community Hospice.
Dance instructors, Ellie Smith, Troy Smith, and Glen Law have paired up this year’s participants who now embark on a 16-week journey of dedication, concluding in a spectacular performance at the Energy Events Centre on Saturday, August 17.
For the first time in the event’s history, Harcourts Dancing for Hospice will present the Patchell Group Matinee - an afternoon event for an all-ages audience.
Fundraising and marketing manager Jessica Meade said the matinee on Sunday, August 11 from 4pm to 6pm at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre, will showcase the dancers in a relaxed, enjoyable performance “perfect for an afternoon out with friends and a great way to support Hospice care in our community”.
Tickets for the matinee go on sale in mid-May while tickets for the main event go on sale at the end of June.
All proceeds for these events go directly to Rotorua Community Hospice, ensuring compassionate care for those facing life-limiting illnesses.
Last year’s event raised about $140,000 with Nicky Fraser and David Livingstone taking out the crown with a tango.
The 2024 Harcourts Dancing for Hospice couples
Couple 1: Justin Wilkinson and Kelly Hemana
Couple 2: Roger Schreuder and Trudy Haringa
Couple 3: Simon Chisholm and Kim Jones
Couple 4: Jess Millar and Shannen Lunam
Couple 5: Te Okiwa Morgan and Nae Taua-Hapeta
Couple 6: Graeme Young and Sarah Small
Couple 7: Darrius Strickland and Holly Tuhakaraina
Couple 8: Nikora Simpkins and Laura Smith
Couple 9: Cori Marsters and Emma Baylis
Couple 10: Tyson Rimmer and Jane Hua
Meet the dancers
Name: Justin Wilkinson
Occupation: Project management consultant for Mint Consulting
Why I’m dancing: If all it takes is for me to shuffle my two left feet across a stage for a few mins (on show night), to tautoko this amazing organisation who do so much for our community, then I’m all in!
Name: Kelly Hemana
Occupation: Teacher who is currently on study leave
Why I’m dancing: I have taken up this challenge in support of the special work that the Hospice offers our tight-knit community, a community I am very passionate about and have taught in for more than 20 years.
Name: Roger Schreuder
Occupation: Police officer
Why I’m dancing: I am participating in Dancing for Hospice because it is a great cause and it will take me out of my comfort zone.
Name: Trudy Haringa
Occupation: Volunteer support manager, Hato Hone St John
Why I’m dancing: After being inspired by so many dancers over the years, I was inspired to step outside my comfort zone, trying something very different, at the same time supporting such a great event and charity.
Name: Simon Chisholm
Occupation: Owner Profiles Gym Group
Why I’m dancing: I’m doing Harcourts Dancing for Hospice to step out of my comfort zone. Dirty Dancing is my all-time favourite movie and I’m keen to see how far I can take my dancing shoes. Great cause of course with Hospice and keen to help where I can. If we can raise some funds at my expense, I’m all for it.
Name: Kim Jones
Occupation: Administration for Jonesy’s Mobile Welding Ltd and experienced barista for our local cafes.
Why I’m dancing: In memory of a dear friend, I am stepping right out of my comfort zone.
Name: Jess Millar
Occupation: Manager/Barber, Mancraft Barbers Rotorua
Why I’m dancing: Reason I’m dancing is cause it’s something new and for a great cause.
Name: Shannen Lunam
Occupation: Director of First Impressions, Sulphur City Soapery
Why I’m dancing: I’m dancing because Hospice helps so many people, it’s such a small thing I can do for Hospice to help so many!
Name: Te Okiwa Morgan
Occupation: Practioner of Māori art
Why I’m dancing: I have joined this space to get out of my comfort zone and support this awesome kaupapa!
Name: Nae Taua-Hapeta
Occupation: Customer service and office administrator, SPCA
Why I’m dancing: I’m participating in HDFH to overcome the personal barriers and tautoko the kaupapa!
Name: Graeme Young
Occupation: Electrical and Instrumentation Tech at Fonterra Reporoa
Why I’m dancing: Everyone has a family member or knows someone that has been helped by Hospice so it just my way to help Hospice fundraise and to say thank you.
Name: Sarah Small
Occupation: Chief Executive, Waiariki Women’s Refuge
Why I’m dancing: I am dancing to support one of Rotorua’s much-needed charities.
Name: Darrius Strickland
Occupation: Forest Inventory Technician/Feep Co-ordinator at Interpine Innovation
Why I’m dancing: I’m doing Harcourts Dancing for Hospice because of the amazing kaupapa and on behalf of a close friend who lost his wife to cancer and wants to thank hospice for their support.
Name: Holly Tuhakaraina
Occupation: Training pharmacist technician, Hinemoa Pharmacy
Why I’m dancing: The reason I wanted to participate with Dancing for Hospice was to try something different and to step out of my comfort zone, while supporting families under hospice care.
Name: Nikora Simpkins
Occupation: Ngongotahā Four Square
Why I’m dancing: I am participating in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice this year because it is a big challenge and right out of my comfort zone and I’m also participating in tribute of my Nan (Bev Simpkins) who worked at Hospice Rotorua who sadly passed away last year.
Name: Laura Smith
Occupation: Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua Daily Post
Why I’m dancing: Colleagues and friends have danced in previous years and convinced me it would be an incredible experience on top of being for a good cause.
Name: Cori Marsters
Occupation: Kaiako at Te Wananga O Aotearoa
Why I’m dancing: My family has had support from hospice a few times now, so to reciprocate their support I thought I would volunteer for this year’s Harcourts Dancing for Hospice and what a fun way to give back to a great cause.
Name: Emma Baylis
Occupation: Co-Founder/Director of Elevation Network
Why I’m dancing: Having always loved the show from the audience, I’m excited to be dancing this year for the incredible service that Hospice provides for our Rotorua community. I’m looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone, meeting new people, and raising funds to ensure the services can continue into the future!
Name: Tyson Rimmer
Occupation: Police officer
Why I’m dancing: I’m doing Harcourts Dancing for Hospice because it is for an amazing cause and it’s way out of my comfort zone!!
Name: Jane Hua
Occupation: Sales Consultant, Harcourts Rotorua
Why I’m dancing: I am doing this dance to challenge myself, also to show my kids that I have power to let them be proud.