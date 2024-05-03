NZ's first case of an international sporting rep diagnosed with CTE, Lachie Jones inquest and Princess Charlotte turns nine in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Get ready for a night of glitz, glamour, and giving as Rotorua’s Harcourts Dancing for Hospice returns for 2024.

Over the next few months, 20 locals will transform from novices to amazing dance duos all to raise money for Rotorua Community Hospice.

Dance instructors, Ellie Smith, Troy Smith, and Glen Law have paired up this year’s participants who now embark on a 16-week journey of dedication, concluding in a spectacular performance at the Energy Events Centre on Saturday, August 17.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participants. Clockwise from top left Jess Millar, Cori Marsters, Darrius Strickland, Emma Baylis, Kim Jones, Nikora Simpkins, Shannen Lunam, Tyson Rimmer, Roger Schreuder, Jane Hua, Sarah Small, Graeme Young, Simon Chisholm, Trudy Haringa, Te Okiwa Morgan, Holly Tuhakaraina, Nae Taua-Hapeta, Kelly Hemana, Justin Wilkinson and Laura Smith.

For the first time in the event’s history, Harcourts Dancing for Hospice will present the Patchell Group Matinee - an afternoon event for an all-ages audience.

Fundraising and marketing manager Jessica Meade said the matinee on Sunday, August 11 from 4pm to 6pm at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre, will showcase the dancers in a relaxed, enjoyable performance “perfect for an afternoon out with friends and a great way to support Hospice care in our community”.

Tickets for the matinee go on sale in mid-May while tickets for the main event go on sale at the end of June.

All proceeds for these events go directly to Rotorua Community Hospice, ensuring compassionate care for those facing life-limiting illnesses.

Dancing for Hospice 2023 winning couple Nicky Fraser and David Livingstone. Photo / Andrew Warner

Last year’s event raised about $140,000 with Nicky Fraser and David Livingstone taking out the crown with a tango.

The 2024 Harcourts Dancing for Hospice couples

Couple 1: Justin Wilkinson and Kelly Hemana

Couple 2: Roger Schreuder and Trudy Haringa

Couple 3: Simon Chisholm and Kim Jones

Couple 4: Jess Millar and Shannen Lunam

Couple 5: Te Okiwa Morgan and Nae Taua-Hapeta

Couple 6: Graeme Young and Sarah Small

Couple 7: Darrius Strickland and Holly Tuhakaraina

Couple 8: Nikora Simpkins and Laura Smith

Couple 9: Cori Marsters and Emma Baylis

Couple 10: Tyson Rimmer and Jane Hua

Meet the dancers

Justin Wilkinson. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Justin Wilkinson

Occupation: Project management consultant for Mint Consulting

Why I’m dancing: If all it takes is for me to shuffle my two left feet across a stage for a few mins (on show night), to tautoko this amazing organisation who do so much for our community, then I’m all in!

Kelly Hemana. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Kelly Hemana

Occupation: Teacher who is currently on study leave

Why I’m dancing: I have taken up this challenge in support of the special work that the Hospice offers our tight-knit community, a community I am very passionate about and have taught in for more than 20 years.

Roger Schreuder. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Roger Schreuder

Occupation: Police officer

Why I’m dancing: I am participating in Dancing for Hospice because it is a great cause and it will take me out of my comfort zone.

Trudy Haringa. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Trudy Haringa

Occupation: Volunteer support manager, Hato Hone St John

Why I’m dancing: After being inspired by so many dancers over the years, I was inspired to step outside my comfort zone, trying something very different, at the same time supporting such a great event and charity.

Simon Chisholm. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Simon Chisholm

Occupation: Owner Profiles Gym Group

Why I’m dancing: I’m doing Harcourts Dancing for Hospice to step out of my comfort zone. Dirty Dancing is my all-time favourite movie and I’m keen to see how far I can take my dancing shoes. Great cause of course with Hospice and keen to help where I can. If we can raise some funds at my expense, I’m all for it.

Kim Jones. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Kim Jones

Occupation: Administration for Jonesy’s Mobile Welding Ltd and experienced barista for our local cafes.

Why I’m dancing: In memory of a dear friend, I am stepping right out of my comfort zone.

Jess Millar. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Jess Millar

Occupation: Manager/Barber, Mancraft Barbers Rotorua

Why I’m dancing: Reason I’m dancing is cause it’s something new and for a great cause.

Shannen Lunam. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Shannen Lunam

Occupation: Director of First Impressions, Sulphur City Soapery

Why I’m dancing: I’m dancing because Hospice helps so many people, it’s such a small thing I can do for Hospice to help so many!

Te Okiwa Morgan. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Te Okiwa Morgan

Occupation: Practioner of Māori art

Why I’m dancing: I have joined this space to get out of my comfort zone and support this awesome kaupapa!

Nae Taua-Hapeta. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Nae Taua-Hapeta

Occupation: Customer service and office administrator, SPCA

Why I’m dancing: I’m participating in HDFH to overcome the personal barriers and tautoko the kaupapa!

Graeme Young. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Graeme Young

Occupation: Electrical and Instrumentation Tech at Fonterra Reporoa

Why I’m dancing: Everyone has a family member or knows someone that has been helped by Hospice so it just my way to help Hospice fundraise and to say thank you.

Sarah Small. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Sarah Small

Occupation: Chief Executive, Waiariki Women’s Refuge

Why I’m dancing: I am dancing to support one of Rotorua’s much-needed charities.

Darrius Strickland. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Darrius Strickland

Occupation: Forest Inventory Technician/Feep Co-ordinator at Interpine Innovation

Why I’m dancing: I’m doing Harcourts Dancing for Hospice because of the amazing kaupapa and on behalf of a close friend who lost his wife to cancer and wants to thank hospice for their support.

Holly Tuhakaraina. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Holly Tuhakaraina

Occupation: Training pharmacist technician, Hinemoa Pharmacy

Why I’m dancing: The reason I wanted to participate with Dancing for Hospice was to try something different and to step out of my comfort zone, while supporting families under hospice care.

Nikora Simpkins. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Nikora Simpkins

Occupation: Ngongotahā Four Square

Why I’m dancing: I am participating in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice this year because it is a big challenge and right out of my comfort zone and I’m also participating in tribute of my Nan (Bev Simpkins) who worked at Hospice Rotorua who sadly passed away last year.

Laura Smith. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Laura Smith

Occupation: Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua Daily Post

Why I’m dancing: Colleagues and friends have danced in previous years and convinced me it would be an incredible experience on top of being for a good cause.

Cori Marsters. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Cori Marsters

Occupation: Kaiako at Te Wananga O Aotearoa

Why I’m dancing: My family has had support from hospice a few times now, so to reciprocate their support I thought I would volunteer for this year’s Harcourts Dancing for Hospice and what a fun way to give back to a great cause.

Emma Baylis. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Emma Baylis

Occupation: Co-Founder/Director of Elevation Network

Why I’m dancing: Having always loved the show from the audience, I’m excited to be dancing this year for the incredible service that Hospice provides for our Rotorua community. I’m looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone, meeting new people, and raising funds to ensure the services can continue into the future!

Tyson Rimmer. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Tyson Rimmer

Occupation: Police officer

Why I’m dancing: I’m doing Harcourts Dancing for Hospice because it is for an amazing cause and it’s way out of my comfort zone!!

Jane Hua. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Name: Jane Hua

Occupation: Sales Consultant, Harcourts Rotorua

Why I’m dancing: I am doing this dance to challenge myself, also to show my kids that I have power to let them be proud.