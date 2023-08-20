The winning couple of the Harcourts Dancing For Hospice competition, Nicky Fraser and David Livingstone. Photo / Andrew Warner

Nicky Fraser and David Livingstone have tangoed their way to the top, taking home the top trophy at the glamorous Harcourts Dancing for Hospice event.

Jumps, kicks and spins dazzled Rotorua as Fraser, Livingstone and nine other couples put all their energy on the dance floor on Saturday night in front of a crowd of thousands to help Rotorua Community Hospice reach the goal of $140,000 raised for Rotorua Hospice.

Fraser told the Rotorua Daily Post this morning she was “still buzzing” from the win and hadn’t been able to sleep much.

“It was absolutely incredible, like nothing I could ever imagine.”

Fraser said she had been shaking with nerves right up to the moment she and her dance partner stepped out in front of the crowd.

“Our final dress rehearsal was terrible.”

But once the couple got on stage and the music played, her nervousness disappeared.

“We wanted to do well, and we’ve worked so bloody hard for 16 weeks, but the actual performance was the best we’ve ever done.”

Fraser said the judges’ comments blew her away, but she still hadn’t expected to take home the trophy.

“I didn’t imagine my name being called,” Fraser said.

She described the moment when the pair were announced as the winners as the highlight of her life.

“Then I could hear so many people screaming and shouting my name. It was a massive adrenaline rush. I think I just screamed.”

Winning couple Nicky Fraser and David Livingstone danced the tango. Photo / Andrew Warner

Livingstone said while the couple had worked hard, they hadn’t been sure of where they would place.

“All the 10 couples were very good, and it was hard for us to judge ourselves.”

Livingstone said he was still in shock about being one of the top two couples of the night when the win was announced.

“That was an incredible moment.

“It was my first time attending the event, and I was going as a contestant and then we won. I was so happy. It was surreal.”

Livingstone said it was important to remember what the night was for.

“We remembered we were doing it for community and whānau,” Livingstone said.

“The real winners and heroes are the people who work in hospice.”

Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing manager Jessica Meades said this morning the event organisers were still waiting for some figures to come through.

“But everything is looking positive toward reaching our $140,000 goal.”

Dancers from Amjazz Dance Studio took to the stage to open the show. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Community Hospice chief executive Jonathon Hagger said community support was the secret behind the event’s success.

“As a community hospice, our engaging with the community through dancing means that the community can give back to us. It acknowledges the work that our team does, which often goes unseen.”

Hagger said the event “gets better and better” each year.

“Last night’s event was very special. Full credit to the dancers. They performed to their absolute best.”

Hagger said the fundraiser contributed a huge amount to Hospice’s operational costs every year.

“The success of last night’s event will not only give us the target we’re looking for, but extra to invest back into clinical resources like more medical equipment, education and things like that.”

Hagger said the biggest message from Rotorua Hospice in the wake of Saturday night’s event was: “Thank you.”

“There were so many volunteers who helped that event to work, and there were many, many hours of work contributed to go into the night. The team at Hospice are very grateful.”

Show host Paul Hickey said Saturday night “was another amazing evening”.

“The community just turned out to support the charity and support the dancers,” Hickey said.

“Every year is different, but it’s just the continued support of everybody that makes it happen.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said Rotorua could be proud of the dancers’ time and efforts to fundraise for Hospice.

“This is a sell-out show every year and it’s easy to see why. The performances are spectacular and the community of Rotorua goes all-out to support.”