Taupō-nui-a-Tia College dancers competing in the DanceNZ Made regional competition. Photo / Candid by Katie

"You are part of the Taupō-nui-a-Tia College legacy."

These are the words past student Cameron Smith, 23, would say at the start of a dance session with the DanceNZ Made regional winning team.

This year, Taupō-nui-a-Tia College teams won first place in the Year 9/10 category, the Year 11/13 category and the open category, as well as being overall champions.

College dance teacher Iggy Gloy says part of the success came from Cameron's influence as choreographer.

Taupō-nui-a-Tia College dance teacher Iggy Gloy (left) and past student and choreographer for this year's DanceNZ Made competition Cameron Smith (right). Photo / Supplied

Originally, he joined the Enhanced Performance Dance programme at Taupō-nui-a-Tia College in 2011, and when he was at school, he was part of a team of three who won the DanceNZ Made Year 9/10 national final.

In the past few years, Cameron has gone on to gain a wealth of national and international dance experience and now owns a dance studio in Tauranga.

Iggy says this is the fourth year in a row the college won the overall champion award, and the piece that got them this year's title was choreographed by Cameron Smith.

"He went 'old school' and right back to the origins of hip-hop, breaking all the 'knowns' about what is usually seen in a hip-hop item," Iggy says.

"I reminded him of the piece he was in when his team won. It was different, with each dancer doing a different genre of dance, and it entertained.

"I also didn't want angry hip-hop. You can be fierce on stage without aggression."

The Taupō-nui-a-Tia College team won the DanceNZ Made open category and were overall champions in the Taupō interschool event on August 2, 2022. Photo / Iggy Gloy

Iggy says if you have a point of difference and can execute it, or if you can tell a story and entertain the audience, you will do well at DanceNZ Made. She says it is very hard to not get trapped into doing the 'same-old' every year.

She says the best strategy is to have a range of choreographers with different strengths and choreographic styles.

"This inspires other dancers, who will learn from a choreographer and then develop their own style."